South Korean Actor Jung Eun-woo Passes Away At 39; Final Post Raises Concern

South Korean actor Jung Eun-woo, best known for his roles in Welcome to Waikiki 2 and Bride of the Sun, passed away on Wednesday (February 11) at age 39. Jung Eun-woo's death has been confirmed by his family, but the reason for his death has not been disclosed yet.
Following the actor's demise, his last social media post has gone viral, signalling that he was worried and emotional.
Jung Eun-woo's funeral will reportedly take place on February 13 at 12 p.m. KST at New Koryo Hospital Funeral Hall in Gimpo, Gyeonggi Province. Cremation will follow at Byeokje Seunghwawon.