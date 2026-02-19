Boyfriend On Demand Trailer: Blackpink’s Jisoo Tries To Find Love In The Virtual World

Boyfriend on Demand revolves around virtual dating, exploring the gap between fantasy and reality.
The Korean romantic comedy is headlined by Blackpink’s Jisoo.
It will premiere on Netflix in March 2026.
Netflix has unveiled the trailer for the upcoming Korean romantic comedy series Boyfriend on Demand, headlined by Blackpink’s Jisoo. Set against the backdrop of office life, the show revolves around virtual dating, exploring the gap between fantasy and reality.
Jisoo plays Mi-rae, a webtoon producer who is fed up with her monotonous work life, and subscribes to a virtual dating program to get her dream date. It promises personalised romantic experiences based on a user’s “ideal type” and delivers perfect partners.
The trailer shows how Mi-rae dates one after another in the virtual world, but in real life, she meets Kyeong-nam (played by Seo In-guk), with whom she builds a connection that complicates her idea of what an ideal match looks like.
Watch the trailer here.
Boyfriend on Demand is directed by Kim Jung-sik (Work Later, Drink Now and No Gain No Love), and the script has been penned by Namgung Do-young.
Jung-sik shared, “One of the most appealing points of Boyfriend on Demand is that the main character experiences different romantic relationships with various individuals, in diverse settings and universes, all within a single series. As such, viewers can enjoy a wide spectrum of romantic comedies.”
On the virtual dating scenes, he said, “I focused most on portraying the many charms Jisoo has in the most versatile way possible. To do this, I used different occupations and added subtle variations to her character in the virtual world so that her acting style would feel distinct from Mi-rae in reality.”
Boyfriend On Demand cast
The series has special appearances from Seo Kang-jun, Lee Soo-hyuk, Ong Seong-wu, Lee Jae-wook, Lee Hyun-wook, Jay Park, Kim Young-dae and Lee Sang-yi, who star as Jisoo's virtual boyfriends. Ha Young and Yoo In-na are also part of the cast.
Produced by Whynot Media, Baram Pictures and Kakao Entertainment, Boyfriend on Demand will premiere on March 6, 2026.