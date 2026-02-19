Boyfriend On Demand Trailer: Blackpink’s Jisoo Tries To Find Love In The Virtual World

Blackpink’s Jisoo headlines Netflix's Boyfriend on Demand. It will premiere in March.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Boyfriend on Demand
Netflix's Boyfriend on Demand trailer Photo: Netflix
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Boyfriend on Demand revolves around virtual dating, exploring the gap between fantasy and reality.

  • The Korean romantic comedy is headlined by Blackpink’s Jisoo.

  • It will premiere on Netflix in March 2026.

Netflix has unveiled the trailer for the upcoming Korean romantic comedy series Boyfriend on Demand, headlined by Blackpink’s Jisoo. Set against the backdrop of office life, the show revolves around virtual dating, exploring the gap between fantasy and reality.

Jisoo plays Mi-rae, a webtoon producer who is fed up with her monotonous work life, and subscribes to a virtual dating program to get her dream date. It promises personalised romantic experiences based on a user’s “ideal type” and delivers perfect partners.

Still From Bridgerton season 4 - Netflix
Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 Trailer: Benedict, Sophie Face Class Divide

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

The trailer shows how Mi-rae dates one after another in the virtual world, but in real life, she meets Kyeong-nam (played by Seo In-guk), with whom she builds a connection that complicates her idea of what an ideal match looks like.

Watch the trailer here.

Boyfriend on Demand is directed by Kim Jung-sik (Work Later, Drink Now and No Gain No Love), and the script has been penned by Namgung Do-young.

Jung-sik shared, “One of the most appealing points of Boyfriend on Demand is that the main character experiences different romantic relationships with various individuals, in diverse settings and universes, all within a single series. As such, viewers can enjoy a wide spectrum of romantic comedies.”

Related Content
Related Content

On the virtual dating scenes, he said, “I focused most on portraying the many charms Jisoo has in the most versatile way possible. To do this, I used different occupations and added subtle variations to her character in the virtual world so that her acting style would feel distinct from Mi-rae in reality.”

Nicolas Cage in Spider-Noir - Prime Video
Spider-Noir Trailer, Release Date Out: Nicolas Cage As Detective Ben Reilly And Spider-Man Variant Swings Into Action

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Boyfriend On Demand cast

The series has special appearances from Seo Kang-jun, Lee Soo-hyuk, Ong Seong-wu, Lee Jae-wook, Lee Hyun-wook, Jay Park, Kim Young-dae and Lee Sang-yi, who star as Jisoo's virtual boyfriends. Ha Young and Yoo In-na are also part of the cast.

Produced by Whynot Media, Baram Pictures and Kakao Entertainment, Boyfriend on Demand will premiere on March 6, 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC T20 World Cup Dispatch: Australia's Olympics Berth In Danger; Shadab Khan Reacts On Big Pakistan Decisions

  2. India Vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup: Men In Blue Round Out Perfect Group A Campaign With 17-Run Win

  3. Which Teams Have Qualified For ICC T20 World Cup 2028?

  4. Super Eights Line-Up Finalized At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Check Out Teams, Format, Fixtures

  5. Sri Lanka At T20 World Cup: Injured Matheesha Pathirana Ruled Out, Dilshan Madushanka Named Replacement

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  2. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  3. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  4. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Significance Of A Decisive Mandate In Bangladesh 

  2. Day In Pics: February 18, 2026

  3. AI Impact Summit 2026: The Dark Side Of Tech, Analysed

  4. Bhagwat Engages Lucknow University Students Amid NSUI Protests Over UGC Debate

  5. Supreme Court to Hear Plea Against Denial of Bail in 2020 Delhi Riots Case

Entertainment News

  1. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  2. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  3. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  4. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  5. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Indian Victim In Jeffrey Epstein Files?

  2. BNP Signals Fresh Start in India-Bangladesh Ties After Election Win

  3. Burundi Assumes African Union Chairmanship For 2026

  4. France Opens Epstein Probes Into Human Trafficking And Tax Fraud

  5. 14 Ex-Cricket Captains, Including Kapil Dev And Sunil Gavaskar, Urge Fair Treatment For Imran Khan

Latest Stories

  1. West Indies Vs Italy Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026: Toss Update, Playing XI, Weather Forecast

  2. The Kerala Story 2: CM Pinarayi Vijayan Criticises The Film For 'Spreading False Propaganda'

  3. West Indies Vs Italy Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Shai Hope Falls for 75 As ITA Fight Back, WI 117/5 (16)

  4. AI Impact Summit: How The AI Revolution Will Reach Rural India

  5. Afghanistan Releases Three Pakistani Soldiers Captured In October Border Clashes

  6. Oscar-Nominated 'It Was Just an Accident' Co-Writer Released from Iranian Prison

  7. Bengal Vs Jammu & Kashmir Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy Semi-Final Day 4: When And Where To Watch

  8. Salim Khan Health Update: Veteran Screenwriter Put On Ventilator, Surgery Today