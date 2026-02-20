BTS' V Breaks His Silence After Private Conversation With Min Hee Jin Is Used As Court Evidence

BTS member V (Kim Taehyung) has reacted after private messages exchanged between him and former ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin were reportedly used in court in the ongoing HYBE legal dispute.

BTS member Kim Taehyung, aka V, has finally responded after private KakaoTalk messages exchanged between him and former ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin were used as evidence in a HYBE-Min Hee Jin legal dispute, without prior knowledge or permission.

V responds to messages in HYBE-Min Hee Jin lawsuit

Taehyung, on Friday (February 19), wrote on his Instagram Story, “It was part of a private, everyday conversation that we shared because we were acquaintances. I had no intention of taking anyone’s side”, and added, “I am very taken aback that this conversation was submitted as evidence without any prior discussion or consent.”

The statement comes after Korean media reports claimed that messages between V and Min Hee-jin were presented in court proceedings.

What were Taehyung’s private chats?

According to reports, the messages included references to plagiarism allegations surrounding ILLIT, a girl group, under HYBE subsidiary BELIFT LAB, at the time of their debut.

In the messages, V allegedly stated, “They always talk about plagiarism issues, but not even once has it ever reached me.” He also added, “Oh, I see I looked at it too, and it seemed similar. That’s what I said.”

The court also acknowledged that HYBE chairman Bang Si-hyuk was involved in producing ILLIT’s debut album.

About HYBE and Min Hee Jin conflict

HYBE and Min Hee Jin's conflict is one of the most-talked-about conflicts of the K-pop industry, which has been going on over the past two years. Min, the former CEO of HYBE subsidiary ADOR and the creative director behind NewJeans, was dismissed from her position in August 2024 following her fallout with the parent company.

The internal conflict became a public battle involving allegations of breach of trust and plagiarism.

ILLIT, launched under BELIFT LAB, became a major point in the dispute after facing claims of similarities to NewJeans. HYBE denied the accusations.

