BLACKPINK Unveils GO Music Video Teaser Ahead of DEADLINE Release

BLACKPINK has released the first teaser for their upcoming title track, GO.

K-pop band BLACKPINK has unveiled the first teaser for their upcoming title track, GO, released by YG Entertainment on February 23. Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa's comeback song was released on the group’s social media. The track with cosmic visuals was released ahead of their album Deadline.

BLACKPINK GO music video teaser

The GO song title was written in several languages, including Hindi. It was titled Chalo in Hindi. It also featured titles in seven languages, including Korean, Spanish, Thai, English, Chinese, and Japanese.

YG has described the album as capturing “irreversible peak moments”. The band will also collaborate with the National Museum of Korea on a special “NMK X BLACKPINK” project, starting from February 27 to March 8.

BLACKPINK’s Deadline album

BLACKPINK's upcoming album Deadline will be released almost three and a half years after the release of Born Pink in 2022. It will be out on February 27, 2026, with the title track GO. The album will have four other songs, including JUMP, which was released as a digital single in 2025. Other tracks include Me and my, Champion, and Fxxxboy. Deadline marks girl band's third mini-album following DEADLINE World Tour, with the first show on July 5, 2025, at the Goyang Stadium in South Korea, and will continue till January 26, 2026, at the Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong.

The 2025–2026 all-stadium tour spanned Asia, North America, and Europe. Beginning in 2025, and includes stops in Seoul, Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, New York, Paris, London, and Tokyo.

