BLACKPINK Unveils GO Music Video Teaser Ahead of DEADLINE Release

BLACKPINK’s Deadline album

BLACKPINK's upcoming album Deadline will be released almost three and a half years after the release of Born Pink in 2022. It will be out on February 27, 2026, with the title track GO. The album will have four other songs, including JUMP, which was released as a digital single in 2025. Other tracks include Me and my, Champion, and Fxxxboy. Deadline marks girl band's third mini-album following DEADLINE World Tour, with the first show on July 5, 2025, at the Goyang Stadium in South Korea, and will continue till January 26, 2026, at the Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong.