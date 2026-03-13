Ahn Hyo Seop Set for Oscars 2026 Appearance As K-Actor Earns Academy Awards Invite

Ahn Hyo Seop confirmed for Oscars 2026

Ahn Hyo Seop will attend the event as part of the creative team behind the Netflix animated film KPop Demon Hunters. In the film, he voices Jinu, the leader of the fictional group Saja Boys. The animated project has gained international attention and earned two nominations at this year’s Oscars, including Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song for the track Golden.