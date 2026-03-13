Ahn Hyo Seop Set for Oscars 2026 Appearance As K-Actor Earns Academy Awards Invite

K-actor Ahn Hyo Seop will attend the Oscars 2026, marking his first appearance at the 98th Academy Awards. The actor has been invited as part of the team behind Netflix’s animated film KPop Demon Hunters, which is nominated in two major categories this year.

Ahn Hyo Seop
Ahn Hyo Seop To Attend 98th Academy Awards
  • Ahn Hyo Seop has been invited to attend the Oscars 2026 ceremony.

  • He will join the team behind the Oscar-nominated film KPop Demon Hunters.

  • The film is nominated for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song.

South Korean actor Ahn Hyo Seop is set to make his first appearance at the 98th Academy Awards, drawing attention to the growing presence of Korean talent at global film events. Reports from Maeil Business Star Today revealed that the actor will depart for Los Angeles to attend the prestigious ceremony in Hollywood.

His agency, The Present Company, confirmed the news soon after the report surfaced, stating that the actor had been officially invited to the ceremony.

Ahn Hyo Seop confirmed for Oscars 2026

Ahn Hyo Seop will attend the event as part of the creative team behind the Netflix animated film KPop Demon Hunters. In the film, he voices Jinu, the leader of the fictional group Saja Boys. The animated project has gained international attention and earned two nominations at this year’s Oscars, including Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song for the track Golden.

Rob Reiner to receive tribute at Oscars 2026 - The Academy/Instagram
Oscars 2026: Conan O’Brien Reveals Late Rob Reiner Will Receive A ‘Very Powerful’ Tribute At The 98th Academy Awards

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

The invitation marks an important milestone in the actor’s career, as the Academy Awards continue to spotlight international collaborations and global entertainment projects.

Upcoming drama ‘Sold Out On You’

While preparing for the Oscars ceremony, Ahn Hyo Seop is also getting ready for his next television project. The actor will soon appear in the SBS romantic comedy Sold Out On You alongside Chae Won Bin.

The drama follows Matthew Lee, a hardworking farmer known by the nickname “Mechoori”, and Dam Ye Jin, a popular home shopping show host who struggles with severe insomnia. During the recent script reading, the lead actors reportedly impressed the team with their lively performances and strong chemistry.

KPop Demon Hunters - Netflix
KPop Demon Hunters Sweeps Annie Awards 2026 With 10 Trophies, Sets Sights On Oscars

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Ahn Hyo Seop portrays Matthew Lee as a perfectionist who appears cold at first but reveals a warm and sincere side as the story unfolds. His co-star Chae Won Bin brings vibrant energy to the role of Dam Ye Jin, highlighting the character’s determination and charm.

The cast also includes Kim Bum and veteran actress Go Doo Shim. The upcoming drama is scheduled to premiere on April 22.

