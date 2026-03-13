Diljit Dosanjh Collabs With Sia And David Guetta For New Single Ranjha

Diljit Dosanjh has teamed up with Sia and David Guetta for global collaboration Ranjha.

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has teamed up with Australian singer-songwriter Sia and electronic dance music (EDM) producer David Guetta for a new international collaboration titled Ranjha. The Punjabi single was released on March 13, with students at Toronto Metropolitan University receiving an early preview on March 10, during a course entirely dedicated to Dosanjh.

Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga teaser out - Instagram
Main Vaapas Aaunga Teaser: Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, Sharvari Headline Imtiaz Ali's Film On 'Love And Longing'

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Diljit Dosanjh's new song with Sia and David Guetta

The song marks Dosanjh's another collaboration with global artistes, marking a major milestone in expanding his international career. Released via Warner Music India, Ranjha is now available across all major digital platforms.

Sia is known for her global hits, including Titanium and Cheap Thrills. Diljit had earlier collaborated with the singer on the 2023 hit Hass Hass, which was on the Billboard Canadian Hot 100 chart.

Ranjha perfectly captures love and heartbreak. Diljit's lyrics and vocals, combined with Sia’s and Guetta’s production, make it a peppy anthem for music lovers.

Diljit on working with Sia

“This track carries that Punjabi heart but opens up to the world in a big way,” Dosanjh told Billboard Canada. “Working with Sia again felt natural, and having David bring his energy just took it somewhere new. It’s one of those songs that makes you move — but also feel something.”

The cross-cultural mix in the collaboration appealed to Guetta.

“I love when different sounds come together in a fresh way,” he said. “This track has melody, rhythm and attitude, everything I’m drawn to as a producer. Working with Diljit and Sia was a great vibe, and we wanted to make something people could just press play on and feel instantly.”

