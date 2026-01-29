Imtiaz Ali’s Next Film With Diljit Dosanjh And Sharvari Locks Theatrical Release

Imtiaz Ali’s much-awaited new film starring Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina and Sharvari has moved a step closer to cinemas.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
Imtiaz Ali teams up with Diljit Dosanjh and Sharvari
Imtiaz Ali teams up with Diljit Dosanjh and Sharvari for his next film Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Imtiaz Ali’s next film stars Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari.

  • Reunites Imtiaz Ali with A.R. Rahman and Irshad Kamil.

  • Film set for theatrical release in June 2026.

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali’s next film, 2026, has been quietly building momentum, and the latest update has only heightened anticipation. Headlined by Diljit Dosanjh, with Vedang Raina, Sharvari, and Naseeruddin Shah in pivotal roles, the film is currently in post-production and has now officially locked its theatrical release.

The announcement came via Applause Entertainment and Window Seat Films, who shared a monochrome image of Imtiaz Ali at work on set. The post described the project as a story of love and longing, signalling a return to the emotional terrain Ali is best known for. While the title remains under wraps, the cast and creative team have already made it one of the most discussed Bollywood drama films of 2026.

Imtiaz Ali reunites with A.R. Rahman and Irshad Kamil

One of the film’s biggest draws is the reunion of Imtiaz Ali, A.R. Rahman and Irshad Kamil, the trio behind albums that have defined modern Hindi cinema. Ali, who has also written the film, previously hinted that the story explores intimacy, memory and belonging, describing it as personal yet expansive in scale.

Farhan Akhtar to put Don 3 on hold to focus on Jee Le Zaraa - Instagram/Farhan Akhtar
Farhan Akhtar Puts Don 3 On Hold, Shifts His Focus To Jee Le Zaraa - Report

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

He has called the project “a story of a boy and a girl, but also a country”, suggesting that the narrative extends beyond romance into questions of identity and home. Much like his earlier work, the film is expected to blend lyrical storytelling with a contemporary emotional pulse.

Related Content
Related Content

A fresh collaboration for Diljit Dosanjh

For Diljit Dosanjh, this marks his first on-screen collaboration with Vedang Raina and Sharvari, and his second with Imtiaz Ali after Amar Singh Chamkila. The ensemble also includes Naseeruddin Shah, adding further weight to the cast.

Backed by Applause Entertainment, Window Seat Films and producer Mohit Choudhary, the film promises a character-driven story anchored in music and mood rather than spectacle.

OTT and theatrical releases of the week (September 1-5, 2025) - IMDb
OTT And Theatrical Releases Of The Week (September 1-7): Inspector Zende, Kannappa, Baaghi 4, The Bengal Films And More

BY Garima Das

The makers have confirmed that the film will arrive in theatres on 12 June 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy LIVE Scores, Round 7 Day 4: Vidarbha Need 110 Runs To Seal Win; All Eyes On Mumbai Vs Delhi

  2. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Teams' Fixtures From February 1 To Start Of Tournament

  3. SA Vs WI: Lungi Ngidi Calls Playing Pink Day T20I For Breast Cancer Awareness Personal Cause

  4. 'Focus Is On Winning Matches, Not Personal Milestones': Ishan Kishan Eyes WC Glory After NZ Series Win

  5. IND Vs NZ, 5th T20I: Ishan Kishan’s 103 And Arshdeep Singh’s Five-Wicket Haul Lead India To 46-Run Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. AUS Open 2026: Rybakina Poses With Trophy On The Banks Of River Yarra In Melbourne

  2. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Live Streaming, Australian Open 2026: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles Final?

  3. Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Women's Singles Winner Elena Rybakina Earn?

  4. Sabalenka Vs Rybakina Highlights, Australian Open 2026 Final: Kazakh Star Secures Second Grand Slam Title

  5. Australian Open Final: Elena Rybakina Beats No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, Claims Maiden Melbourne Title

Badminton

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  4. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  5. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Union Budget 2026: How Fiscal Allocations Are Reshaping Centre–State Relations

  2. Gadkari Hails Sunetra Pawar After Deputy CM Oath

  3. Union Budget 2026: Finance Commission and Southern States’ Discomfort, Explained

  4. Two Decades of Gender Budgeting—What It Gets Right And Where It Falls Short

  5. TMC Feels The Heat, As Bengal Momo Godown Fire Triggers Pre-Poll Blame-Game

Entertainment News

  1. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  2. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  3. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  4. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  5. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. Activists Back Rojava Women, Call for Lasting Peace in Syria

  2. UAE Welcomes India-EU Free Trade Deal, Backs Open Economic Cooperation

  3. Elon Musk’s Vision: Why He Wants To Build AI Data Centres In Space

  4. Wagner Moura To Star In Lisandro Alonso’s Remake Of Taste Of Cherry By Abbas Kiarostami

  5. Epstein Files Released: Emails Show Ties With Powerful Figures, New Details On Death

Latest Stories

  1. Elche 1-3 Barcelona Highlights, La Liga 2025-26: Yamal, Torres, Rashford Fire Barca Four Points Clear

  2. Manipur’s Foothills Road Row: Access, Territory And A Fresh Cycle Of Blockades

  3. Liverpool 4-1 Newcastle United, Premier League: Ekitike, Wirtz Star In Emphatic Comeback Win

  4. 10 Years Of The Juvenile Justice Act: What The Law Sees And Refuses To See

  5. Volkanovski Vs Lopes Live, UFC 325: Australian Wins Featherweight Title In Sydney

  6. Union Budget 2026 Wishlist: Jharkhand Wants Centre to Release Pending Funds

  7. Union Budget 2026 Wish-list: J&K Seeks Increased Central Assistance As Fund Crunch Hits Developmental Projects

  8. Taurus February 2026 Horoscope: Steady Progress In Career, Strong Finances, Evolving Relationships, And Health Focus