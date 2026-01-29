Imtiaz Ali’s Next Film With Diljit Dosanjh And Sharvari Locks Theatrical Release

Imtiaz Ali’s next film stars Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari.
Reunites Imtiaz Ali with A.R. Rahman and Irshad Kamil.
Film set for theatrical release in June 2026.
Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali’s next film, 2026, has been quietly building momentum, and the latest update has only heightened anticipation. Headlined by Diljit Dosanjh, with Vedang Raina, Sharvari, and Naseeruddin Shah in pivotal roles, the film is currently in post-production and has now officially locked its theatrical release.
The announcement came via Applause Entertainment and Window Seat Films, who shared a monochrome image of Imtiaz Ali at work on set. The post described the project as a story of love and longing, signalling a return to the emotional terrain Ali is best known for. While the title remains under wraps, the cast and creative team have already made it one of the most discussed Bollywood drama films of 2026.
Imtiaz Ali reunites with A.R. Rahman and Irshad Kamil
One of the film’s biggest draws is the reunion of Imtiaz Ali, A.R. Rahman and Irshad Kamil, the trio behind albums that have defined modern Hindi cinema. Ali, who has also written the film, previously hinted that the story explores intimacy, memory and belonging, describing it as personal yet expansive in scale.
He has called the project “a story of a boy and a girl, but also a country”, suggesting that the narrative extends beyond romance into questions of identity and home. Much like his earlier work, the film is expected to blend lyrical storytelling with a contemporary emotional pulse.
A fresh collaboration for Diljit Dosanjh
For Diljit Dosanjh, this marks his first on-screen collaboration with Vedang Raina and Sharvari, and his second with Imtiaz Ali after Amar Singh Chamkila. The ensemble also includes Naseeruddin Shah, adding further weight to the cast.
Backed by Applause Entertainment, Window Seat Films and producer Mohit Choudhary, the film promises a character-driven story anchored in music and mood rather than spectacle.
The makers have confirmed that the film will arrive in theatres on 12 June 2026.