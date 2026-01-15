Border 2 Trailer Out: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan And Diljit Dosanjh Lead A Fierce War Cry

The Border 2 trailer showcases large-scale combat across land, sea and air.
Sunny Deol leads an ensemble cast in a story driven by patriotism, sacrifice and emotional stakes.
The film draws inspiration from events linked to the 1971 war.
The Border 2 trailer is finally out, and it arrives with scale, grit and a clear intent to go bigger than before. The official preview introduces Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty as soldiers fighting across land, sea and air, setting the tone for a high-stakes war narrative anchored in patriotism and sacrifice.
Border 2 trailer out with explosive first look
The trailer opens with intense visuals of military preparation, battlefield tension, and looming conflict. There is a strong emotional undercurrent running through the action, with themes of duty, brotherhood, love, and loss at its core. From ground combat to aerial warfare and naval missions, the Border 2 action trailer positions each lead actor in a distinct role within the armed forces.
Sunny Deol Border 2 returns with force
Sunny Deol’s presence anchors the trailer with commanding energy and hard-hitting dialogue delivery. Varun Dhawan is seen leading ground combat with relentless momentum, while Diljit Dosanjh’s portions highlight aerial missions that bring the Indian Air Force into sharp focus. Ahan Shetty appears as a naval officer navigating dangerous waters, completing the film’s tri-forces canvas.
Visually, the Border 2 official preview leans into large-scale battle sequences and stark war imagery, showing no restraint in portraying conflict. The cinematography emphasises realism and intensity, reinforcing the film’s serious tone.
Border 2 cast, women and emotional stakes
Alongside the soldiers, the trailer briefly introduces the women in their lives. Mona Singh, Medha Rana, Sonam Bajwa, and Ananya Singh appear as partners waiting on the home front, adding emotional weight to the unfolding war drama.
Produced by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, in association with JP Dutta's J.P. Films, and directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 draws inspiration from real events related to the 1971 India-Pakistan War.
The film is set to arrive in cinemas on January 23, 2026.