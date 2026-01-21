Varun Dhawan Is Unfazed By Online Trolling For Border 2, Says ‘It Doesn't Really Matter’

Varun Dhawan has finally reacted to getting trolled for Border 2.
The actor said it doesn't affect him and believes that work should do the talking.
Varun also said that he has nothing to do with the box office numbers.
Actor Varun Dhawan has been the victim of online trolling and criticism since the launch of Border 2 song Ghar Kab Aaoge. Some trolled him for his expressions, while some called him "misfit" for the role. Varun is playing Colonel Hoshiar Singh Dahiya, who was awarded the Param Vir Chakra for his bravery during the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War. He has finally opened up about the trolls ahead of the release of Border 2.
Varun Dhawan on getting trolled for Border 2
On Tuesday, the makers of Border 2 launched a special tribute trailer. The families of martyrs and war heroes, alongside Varun, Ahan Shetty, producers Bhushan Kumar, Nidhi Dutta, lyricist Manoj Muntashir, and music director Mithoon, were in attendance.
Later, addressing the media, Varun said in Hindi, which is loosely translated as, "I believe you should shut out the noise and let your work do the talking. All these things keep happening, and they don’t really matter. I don’t work for that. What I work for will be known on Friday. And eventually, I trust Border 2; it is very important to make a good film." He added, "Obviously, I have nothing to do with the numbers, but I believe we have made a good film."
About Border 2
Border 2 has been directed by Anurag Singh. JP Dutta, who directed the original film, has served as the producer alongside his daughter, Nidhi Dutta. Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar have also backed the film under their banner of T-Series.
Headlined by Sunny Deol, the war drama also stars Diljit Dosanjh, Medha Rana, Mona Singh and Sonam Bajwa, in significant roles.
It will arrive in cinemas on January 23, 2026.