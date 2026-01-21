Varun Dhawan Is Unfazed By Online Trolling For Border 2, Says ‘It Doesn't Really Matter’

Later, addressing the media, Varun said in Hindi, which is loosely translated as, "I believe you should shut out the noise and let your work do the talking. All these things keep happening, and they don’t really matter. I don’t work for that. What I work for will be known on Friday. And eventually, I trust Border 2; it is very important to make a good film." He added, "Obviously, I have nothing to do with the numbers, but I believe we have made a good film."