Javed Akhtar Reveals He Refused To Write For Border 2: What Is The Need To Rewrite Songs?

Why Javed Akhtar turned down Border 2

Amid the online chatter about Border 2 songs, Javed Akhtar told India Today that the makers approached him to write for the film, but he refused. The reason is he feels "this is a kind of intellectual and creative bankruptcy." "You have an old song, which did well, and you want to put it out again by adding something? Make new songs or else accept that you cannot do the same level of work," he added.