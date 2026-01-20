Javed Akhtar Reveals He Refused To Write For Border 2: What Is The Need To Rewrite Songs?

Javed Akhtar penned the lyrics of the original songs, and Anu Malik composed the soulful music

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Javed Akhtar
Javed Akhtar on why he turned down Border 2 Photo: X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The lyrics of Border (1997) songs were written by Javed Akhtar, with music by Anu Malik.

  • Javed Akhtar, in an interview, has revealed that he was approached to write for Border 2, but turned down the offer.

  • He doesn't feel the need to recreate whatever is bygone.

Border 2, the sequel to the iconic 1997 film, is set to hit the screens on January 23. Ahead of the release, the makers launched a few songs, the recreations of the iconic tracks from the original soundtrack. Sandese Aate Hain is reimagined as Ghar Kab Aaoge, and To Chalun is reimagined as Jaate Hue Lamhon. The recreations have sparked nostalgia as many felt the songs retained the soul and essence of the original film. But a section of music lovers couldn't connect with the reworked versions.

For the unversed, Javed Akhtar penned the lyrics of the original songs, and Anu Malik composed the soulful music. In an interview, the veteran lyricist revealed that he was approached to write for Border 2. Here's why he turned it down.

Border 2 official poster - IMDb
Border 2 Advance Bookings Show Strong Traction In India And Overseas

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Why Javed Akhtar turned down Border 2

Amid the online chatter about Border 2 songs, Javed Akhtar told India Today that the makers approached him to write for the film, but he refused. The reason is he feels "this is a kind of intellectual and creative bankruptcy." "You have an old song, which did well, and you want to put it out again by adding something? Make new songs or else accept that you cannot do the same level of work," he added.

Related Content
Related Content

He doesn't feel the need to recreate whatever is bygone. "We had a film before us also, which was Haqeeqat (1964). And its songs were not ordinary ones. Be it ‘Kar chale hum fida’ or ‘Main yeh sochkar uske dar se utha tha’. Those were such brilliant songs, but we didn’t use them," Akhtar said.

They wrote new and different songs, and people liked them. "You are making a movie again, so create new songs. Why are you depending on the past? You have accepted that we can't do it. We will live with the past glory," added the 81-year-old lyricist.

Border 2 poster - IMDb
Border 2 Trailer Out: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan And Diljit Dosanjh Lead A Fierce War Cry

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

About Border 2

Border 2 is directed by Anurag Singh and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta under the banners of T-Series Films and JP Films.

Sunny Deol is reprising his role from the original. Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, and Diljit Dosanjh have joined him in the sequel.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, ICC U-19 World Cup 2026: Black Caps Against Bengal Tigers In Group B Clash

  2. Paarl Royals Vs Joburg Super Kings: Who Won Yesterday In PR Vs JSK, SA20 2026 Match – Check Result

  3. Shubman Gill Chooses Ranji Trophy Duty Over Rest After India’s Recent ODI Series Loss Against New Zealand

  4. Gujarat Giants Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, WPL 2026: Gautami Naik's 73-Run Knock Helps RCB Crush GG By 61 Runs

  5. Afghanistan Vs West Indies, 1st T20I: Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli Power Afghanistan To 38-Run Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Gael Monfils Vs Dane Sweeny Live Score, AO 2026 1st Round: Aussie Wins Second Set As Fans Go Wild Inside Arena

  2. Australian Open 2026, Day 3 Live Score: Madison Keys Seals Progress; Jannik Sinner In Action On Rod Laver Arena

  3. Hugo Gaston Vs Jannik Sinner, Live Streaming, Australian Open 2026: When, Where To Watch 1st Round Clash?

  4. Novak Djokovic Brushes Aside Pedro Martinez, Notches Up Record 100th Australian Open Win

  5. Australian Open 2026, Day 3: Madison Keys Survives Scare To Advance Into Round Two

Badminton News

  1. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

  2. India Open Fiasco: High AQI, Bird Droppings Raise Questions Over Delhi Hosting BWF World Championships

  3. Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam Dominate Egypt Para Badminton International With Two Gold Medals Each

  4. BWF India Open 2026 Finals Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About Super 750 Title Round

  5. India Open Badminton 2026 Semi-Final Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About BWF Super 750 SF

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Voices From Prison: Of Lives Stolen For Dissent

  2. Snowfall Alert J&K, Uttarakhand, Himachal: Light Falls Continue January 18-20

  3. Voices From Prison: Hope Remains A Stubborn Thing Even In Captivity, Says Umar Khalid

  4. “She Tried to Be Strong”: Manipur Gang Rape Survivor Dies Awaiting Justice

  5. Abandoned, Killed, Relocated: The Hidden Cost Of India’s Stray Dog Policy Push

Entertainment News

  1. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  2. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  3. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  4. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  5. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

US News

  1. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  2. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  3. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  4. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  5. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

World News

  1. What Iranian Women Want From Regime Change

  2. Town Hall Shooting In Northern Czech Republic Kills One, Suspect Shot Fatally

  3. Europe Vows United Response To Trump’s Greenland Tariff Threats

  4. Southern Spain Train Crash Kills at Least 39, Dozens Injured

  5. China Seeks WTO Panel Against India Over Auto And EV Incentive Schemes

Latest Stories

  1. Akshay Kumar's Convoy Vehicle Meets With An Accident; Actor And Wife Twinkle Khanna Unhurt

  2. Jana Nayagan Censor Row: Hearing On Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Reportedly Scheduled To Begin At 11:30 AM

  3. Patna NEET Aspirant’s Death Puts Bihar Police Under Scanner After Post-Mortem Flags Sexual Violence

  4. Gael Monfils Vs Dane Sweeny Live Score, AO 2026 1st Round: Aussie Wins Second Set As Fans Go Wild Inside Arena

  5. Australian Open 2026, Day 3 Live Score: Madison Keys Seals Progress; Jannik Sinner In Action On Rod Laver Arena

  6. Outlook Explainer: Why Are Trump, Xi Eyeing Greenland's Rare Earth Riches

  7. Varun Grover Backs AR Rahman Amid Backlash For ‘Communal’ Comment: He Was Forced To Issue An Apology

  8. Sutapa Sikdar Relives 2016 With Irrfan Khan's Memories: I Smiled A Lot As You Were There