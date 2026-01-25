Border 2: Sonu Nigam Reacts To Javed Akhtar's Criticism Of Recreating Classic Songs

Sonu Nigam has reacted to Javed Akhtar's recent remarks on Border 2 songs.
Akhtar recently criticised the trend of remaking original tracks, describing it as “intellectual and creative bankruptcy.”
The veteran lyricist penned the lyrics of the original Border songs.
Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar recently revealed that he was approached to write for Border 2 but turned down the offer. He criticised the trend of remaking original tracks, describing it as “intellectual and creative bankruptcy.”
For the unversed, Akhtar, 81, penned the lyrics of the original Border (1997) songs. The makers of Border 2 recreated a couple of iconic tracks from the original soundtrack. Sandese Aate Hain is reimagined as Ghar Kab Aaoge, and To Chalun is reimagined as Jaate Hue Lamhon. The recreations received mixed reactions, with many saying that the new versions failed to connect with the music lovers.
Sonu Nigam, who lent his voice to the original songs and recreated versions, reacted to Javed Akhtar's remark.
Sonu Nigam on Javed Akhtar's remark on Border 2 songs
The original Ghar Kab Aaoge song was composed by Anu Malik. It has been reimagined by Mithoon, with additional lyrics by Manoj Muntashir. Sonu Nigam and Roopkumar Rathod, who crooned the original, are joined by Arijit Singh, Vishal Mishra and Diljit Dosanjh in the new version.
Ahead of Border 2's release, Sonu shared a video on his Instagram handle, dedicating the film to the country, recalling his long journey with the franchise. He thanked the audiences for their love and support, saying, “I went to the Border premiere for the first time in 1997. And now in 2026, I’m standing at the premiere of Border 2. I had never thought this beautiful journey would go on for so many years.”
“Border is a franchise that reveals true stories and not fiction. These are stories of our country and our soldiers, and stories of our victory,” he added. The singer also said that the makers gave importance to the music. “The war that we won in reality many years ago, we will win again through Border 2.”
On Javed Akhtar's remarks, Sonu shared, “Yes, Javed sir is absolutely right in saying that it is not good to bring back old songs. But if Border is a soldier, Sandese Aate Hain is his uniform. We can’t imagine Border without the song.”
He also said that the lyricist would heap praise on Mitte Ke Bete, a new song from Border 2, which he called a tribute to soldiers and the nation.
What Javed Akhtar said about Border 2 songs
"You have an old song, which did well, and you want to put it out again by adding something? Make new songs or else accept that you cannot do the same level of work," he told India Today.
He doesn't feel the need to recreate the old classics. "You are making a movie again, so create new songs. Why are you depending on the past? You have accepted that we can't do it. We will live with the past glory," he added.
Border 2 is headlined by Sunny Deol, with Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, and Diljit Dosanjh in significant roles.