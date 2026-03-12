Arbaaz Khan Shares Update On Salim Khan After Brain Haemorrhage, Says Discharge Likely Soon

Arbaaz Khan shared a reassuring update on Salim Khan's health after the veteran writer suffered a brain haemorrhage.

Actor Arbaaz Khan recently shared a positive health update about his father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, who was hospitalised after suffering a brain haemorrhage. The senior writer has been under medical observation at Lilavati Hospital since February 17.

Fans and members of the film fraternity have been closely following updates about his condition since news of his hospitalisation emerged. Speaking briefly to paparazzi, Arbaaz reassured well-wishers that his father is recovering and could soon be discharged.

Arbaaz Khan speaks about his father’s recovery

Arbaaz was recently seen attending an Iftar gathering in Mumbai, where photographers asked him about his father’s health. Responding to their questions, the actor said the veteran writer is gradually improving.

“He is better now, he’s improving now. Dad is better,” Arbaaz told the paparazzi.

When asked about the possibility of his discharge from the hospital, he added, “Soon. Inshallah.”

The brief update has brought some relief to fans who have been concerned about the writer’s condition over the past few days.

Details of Salim Khan’s hospitalisation

According to doctors treating him, Salim Khan experienced a minor brain haemorrhage and was admitted to the intensive care unit under the supervision of his personal physician. Cardiologist Dr. Jalil Parkar later shared details about the treatment while speaking to the media.

“There was minimal brain haemorrhage. A small procedure was done this morning, and it was accomplished. He is fine and stable, but is still on a ventilator. By tomorrow, hopefully, we will take him off the ventilator,” Dr. Parkar said.

He further explained that the veteran writer’s blood pressure was high when he arrived at the hospital and that he had experienced some physical jerks. Immediate medical attention was provided following his admission.

Soon after the news broke, several members of the film industry visited the hospital, including Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Aamir Khan, and Malaika Arora.

Arbaaz Khan’s recent work

On the professional front, Arbaaz Khan was last seen in the action drama Bihu Attack, directed by Suzad Iqbal Khan. The film also featured Daisy Shah, Rahul Dev, and Hiten Tejwani.

While the film received mixed responses, the actor has yet to officially announce his next project.

