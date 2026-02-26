Aamir Khan Shares Update On Salim Khan's Health, Says Veteran Screenwriter's Health Is Improving

Aamir Khan has shared an update about Salim Khan’s health. The actor said he couldn't meet him but sat with the family.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Aamir Khan, Salim Khan
Aamir Khan on Salim Khan's health Photo: Instagram
  • Aamir said that he is still in the ICU. 

  • Salim's daughter Alvira told Aamir that his health is improving.

It's been over a week since veteran screenwriter Salim Khan was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital. He is currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Salman Khan's father suffered a minor brain haemorrhage and was put on ventilator support. Aamir Khan shared an update about Salim Khan's health while speaking to the media at an event.

Salim Khan's health update

Aamir said Salim Khan is in the ICU and they are all praying that he recovers soon. He couldn't meet him personally but sat with the family.

"Jo mujhe Alvira ji bata rahi hai, har roz unki health improve ho rahi hai. Hum sab prarthna kar rahe hain ki woh jaldi ghar aa jaayen aur unki health bhi wapas aa jaaye (Alvira ji tells me every day that his health is improving. We are all praying that he returns home soon and that his health is fully restored)," he said.

Salim Khan with family - Instagram
Salman Khan And His Family 'Displeased' Over Doctor's Public Statement On Salim Khan’s Health

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Recently, Daisy Shah, who is close to Salman and his family, shared an update on Salim Khan's health. The actress told Filmygyan she couldn’t meet the screenwriter, but is constantly in touch with Salman and his family. "Salim sir is fine now. He is stable. The surgery went well; it was a success, and he is under observation. But he is out of danger," she added.

Salim Khan Health Update - Instagram
Salim Khan Health Update: Veteran Writer Suffers Minor Brain Haemorrhage

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

What the hospital said about Salim Khan's health

Dr. Jalil Parkar, who has been treating Khan at the hospital, shared a medical bulletin on February 18.

It stated that Salim Khan was brought to the emergency department of Lilavati Hospital on February 17, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. by his family doctor, Dr. Sandeep Chopra.

After initial assessment and treatment, he was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

On February 18, a procedure called DSA was performed by Dr. Nitin Dange, which was successful, and there was no surgery.

Doctors also clarified that his condition was never "as critical", which was reported by several media outlets.

He is currently monitored by neurologists and cardiologists.

Published At:
