Veteran Screenwriter Salim Khan Hospitalised In Mumbai, Salman Khan Rushes To Visit His Father

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was seen leaving Lilavati Hospital in Bandra an hour ago after visiting his dad.
Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, best known for writing some of the iconic films of the 1970s, including Sholay (1975), Zanjeer (1973), Deewar (1975), and Trishul (1978), has been admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital. He is currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), reported PTI.
Salim Khan hospitalised
Salman Khan was spotted arriving at the hospital and then seen exiting after meeting his 90-year-old father. He was in a black T-shirt, jeans and a cap.
“He (Salim Khan) has been admitted to Lilavati Hospital this morning. He is in the ICU,” an insider informed the news agency.
The reason behind his hospitalisation is not revealed yet.
Soon after the hospitalisation, Salim Khan's daughter Alvira Khan, son-in-law Atul Agnihotri, and grandson Ayaan Agnihotri also visited the screenwriter at the hospital. His adopted daughter Arpita Khan's husband, actor Ayush Sharma, was also snapped outside the hospital.
Salim Khan turned 90 on November 24, 2025. In September last year, Sohail Khan shared a picture of his parents and stepmother, actor Helen, on his Instagram handle and captioned it, "The best triangular series ever played."
Ahead of his 90th birthday, Salim and his wife, Salma, celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary with family and friends.
Salim, along with Javed Akhtar, also wrote films such as Seeta Aur Geeta (1972), Yaadon Ki Baaraat (1973), Don (1978), Shaan (1980), Shakti (1982), and Mr. India (1987), among others.
Apart from writing for films, Salim Khan also tried acting in the 60s. He appeared in films such as Teesri Manzil and Sarhaadi Lootera, and often used 'Prince Salim' as his screen name.
Salim-Javed appeared in the Prime Video series Angry Young Men (2024).