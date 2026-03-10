Veteran Bengali Actor Tamal Roy Choudhury Dies At 80 After Cardiac Arrest, Tributes Pour In

Veteran Bengali actor Tamal Roy Choudhury has passed away at the age of 80 after reportedly suffering a cardiac arrest in his sleep.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published At:
Tamal Roy Choudhury
Tamal Roy Choudhury Dies At 80 Photo: X
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Veteran Bengali actor Tamal Roy Choudhury dies at 80 after cardiac arrest,

  • The Namesake actor is known for a long career in Bengali cinema and television.

  • Tributes pour in as industry remembers Tamal Roy Choudhury’s legacy.

Veteran Bengali actor Tamal Roy Choudhury has died at the age of 80 after reportedly suffering a cardiac arrest in his sleep. According to reports and family sources, the actor passed away peacefully during the night. The news of Tamal Roy Choudhury’s death quickly spread across the Bengali film and television industry, leaving colleagues and fans shocked.

Family members reportedly said that the actor had gone to bed as usual but did not wake up the next morning. Doctors later confirmed that he died due to a heart attack while asleep. Soon after the news became public, several members of the Bengali entertainment industry shared messages remembering the veteran actor and his contribution to regional cinema.

A Long Career In Bengali Films And Television

Tamal Roy Choudhury had been a familiar face in Bengali cinema and television for decades. Over the years, he appeared in numerous films and television projects, often playing memorable supporting roles that added depth to the stories.

He became known for his understated and natural style of acting. His calm screen presence helped him build a steady reputation among audiences who had watched his work across different generations.

Mukul Roy - null
Former Union Railway Minister and once TMC No. 2 Mukul Roy dies at 71

BY Outlook News Desk

Among the notable films he appeared in were Amazon Obhijaan, the popular 2017 adventure film, and Mountain of the Moon. He also featured in the internationally known film The Namesake, which introduced many global viewers to actors from the Bengali film industry.

Related Content
Oscars 2026 Best Actor - Illustration
Oscars 2026: Five Nominees In The Best Actor Race
Kannada director Joe Simon dies - X
Veteran Kannada Director Joe Simon Passes Away At 80
Veteran actor Sunil Thapa dies - X
Veteran Nepali Actor Sunil Thapa, Known For Mary Kom, Passes Away At 68
SP Venkatesh dies at 70 - Facebook
Veteran Music Director SP Venkatesh Passes Away At 70, Leaving A Golden-Era Legacy
Related Content

Remembered By Colleagues And Fans

People who worked with Tamal Roy Choudhury often described him as a disciplined and grounded performer. Despite decades in the industry, colleagues said he remained humble and approachable on film sets.

Following the news of his death, fans also took to social media to share memories of his performances. Many said his work had been part of their childhood and continued to remain familiar to viewers across generations.

Bengali Author Sankar Passes Away - Jaitra Gillespie
Renowned Bengali Author Sankar, Whose Works Inspired Satyajit Ray, No More

BY Outlook News Desk

With a career that spanned many years, Tamal Roy Choudhury leaves behind a lasting presence in Bengali cinema and television.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. T20 World Cup 2026: Babar Azam, Jos Buttler Among 5 Big Names Who Failed To Deliver

  2. India Vs New Zealand Final, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Hardik Pandya Recreates Iconic Celebration Pose - Watch

  3. Mohammed Siraj’s ‘Pani Pilana, Bat Uthana’ Joke On T20 World Cup 2026 Role Goes Viral - Video

  4. When And Where Will The Next T20 World Cup Be Played?

  5. Sri Lanka Appoint Gary Kirsten As Head Coach Ahead Of Cricket World Cup 2027; South African Replaces Sanath Jayasuriya

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. BWF Swiss Open 2026 Preview: PV Sindhu Set To Skip After Dubai Ordeal; Srikanth, Prannoy Will Spearhead Indian Challenge

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Lin Chun-Yi Highlights, All England Open Final: Bruised Indian Goes Down Fighting

  5. Lakshya Sen Goes Down Fighting Against Lin Chun-Yi, Finishes Second At All England Open

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 09, 2026

  2. K. N. Panikkar Passes Away:  How He Defended History From Myth And Majoritarian Narratives

  3. Strait Of Hormuz Closed Only To US, Israel & Europe: India’s 40% Crude Imports Unaffected

  4. Iran Sought Permission for 3 Ships to Dock In Indian Ports: Jaishankar

  5. Delhi Court Grants Sharjeel Imam Interim Bail To Attend Brother’s Wedding

Entertainment News

  1. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  2. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  3. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  4. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  5. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. Maximum Restraint Diplomacy: Can India Sustain Tightrope Walk On Iran Conflict?

  2. Cover Story: Bombs Do Not Liberate Women

  3. Lebanon Extends Parliament Term by Two Years

  4. Sirens And Silence In West Asia: Anxiety In Migrants’ Hearts

  5. Tehran Times Publishes Faces Of Slain Children, Issues Direct Challenge To Trump

Latest Stories

  1. Over 1,000 Indians Evacuated From Doha Amid West Asia Conflict

  2. India Vs Chinese Taipei, AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026: How Can Blue Tigresses Make It To QFs - Scenarios Explained

  3. Dhurandhar: The Revenge Advance Booking Soars, Premium Tickets Touch ₹2,900

  4. The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender Gets Major Update After Theatrical Plan Dropped

  5. Congress Slams Jaishankar’s West Asia Statement, Targets Modi’s Foreign Policy

  6. Veteran Bengali Actor Tamal Roy Choudhury Dies At 80 After Cardiac Arrest, Tributes Pour In

  7. Oscars 2026: Five Nominees In The Best Actor Race

  8. Writers Guild Awards 2026 Winners: The Pitt Dominates TV, Sinners Wins Original Screenplay