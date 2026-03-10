Veteran Bengali Actor Tamal Roy Choudhury Dies At 80 After Cardiac Arrest, Tributes Pour In

Summary of this article
Veteran Bengali actor Tamal Roy Choudhury has died at the age of 80 after reportedly suffering a cardiac arrest in his sleep. According to reports and family sources, the actor passed away peacefully during the night. The news of Tamal Roy Choudhury’s death quickly spread across the Bengali film and television industry, leaving colleagues and fans shocked.
Family members reportedly said that the actor had gone to bed as usual but did not wake up the next morning. Doctors later confirmed that he died due to a heart attack while asleep. Soon after the news became public, several members of the Bengali entertainment industry shared messages remembering the veteran actor and his contribution to regional cinema.
A Long Career In Bengali Films And Television
Tamal Roy Choudhury had been a familiar face in Bengali cinema and television for decades. Over the years, he appeared in numerous films and television projects, often playing memorable supporting roles that added depth to the stories.
He became known for his understated and natural style of acting. His calm screen presence helped him build a steady reputation among audiences who had watched his work across different generations.
Among the notable films he appeared in were Amazon Obhijaan, the popular 2017 adventure film, and Mountain of the Moon. He also featured in the internationally known film The Namesake, which introduced many global viewers to actors from the Bengali film industry.
Remembered By Colleagues And Fans
People who worked with Tamal Roy Choudhury often described him as a disciplined and grounded performer. Despite decades in the industry, colleagues said he remained humble and approachable on film sets.
Following the news of his death, fans also took to social media to share memories of his performances. Many said his work had been part of their childhood and continued to remain familiar to viewers across generations.
With a career that spanned many years, Tamal Roy Choudhury leaves behind a lasting presence in Bengali cinema and television.