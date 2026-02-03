Veteran Music Director SP Venkatesh Passes Away At 70, Leaving A Golden-Era Legacy

Veteran music director S. P. Venkatesh, a defining voice of Malayalam cinema's golden era, passed away at 70 in Chennai.

Veteran music director SP Venkatesh has passed away at the age of 70, marking the end of an era in Malayalam cinema. The acclaimed composer died at his residence in Chennai, leaving behind a body of work that continues to resonate across generations of film lovers and musicians.His funeral will be held on Wednesday in Alapakkam, Chennai.

SP Venkatesh’s rise in Malayalam cinema

Venkatesh began his journey in cinema in 1971 as a guitarist, working closely with noted composer Vijayabhaskar. By 1975, he had established himself as an assistant music director in Kannada cinema before making his independent debut as a composer with the Telugu film Prema Yuddham in 1981.

His association with Malayalam cinema began through his work as an assistant under composers such as Raghavan Master, along with contributions to background scores under A. T. Ummar. One of his early notable contributions was to Sathyan Anthikad’s T. P. Balagopalan M.A., which showcased his instinct for emotionally driven and narrative-driven scoring.

Venkatesh’s career reached a turning point with Thampi Kannanthanam’s Rajavinte Makan. Its songs and powerful background score became cultural markers, firmly establishing him as a leading composer.

A defining musical voice of the 1990s

Throughout the 1990s, Venkatesh emerged as one of Malayalam cinema’s most sought-after music directors. Films such as Kilukkam, Valsalyam, Devasuram, Dhruvam, Minnaram and Sphadikam reflected his ability to blend literary depth, emotional weight and popular appeal.

Renowned for his mastery of instruments like the mandolin and his unforgettable background scores, Venkatesh remains a defining musical voice of Malayalam cinema’s golden era.

