K. P. Gopakumar Passes Away: Mohanlal’s First Co-Star Dies At 73

K. P. Gopakumar passed away at 73 in Thiruvananthapuram.
Mohanlal’s first co-star starred in Thiranottam.
Advocate-actor contributed to Malayalam cinema and public life.
K. P. Gopakumar passed away at the age of 73 in Thiruvananthapuram, marking a moment of reflection for Malayalam cinema. Known to many as Adv. K. P. Gopakumar, he shared the screen with a young Mohanlal in Thiranottam, a film that would later gain historical importance. He had been unwell for several months, according to media reports.
From screen to courtroom
Though remembered in Malayalam film history news as Mohanlal’s first co-star, Gopakumar’s life extended far beyond cinema. He appeared in a handful of films, yet chose to build his career in law. After spending years in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain with companies under the Ravi Pillai group, he returned to Kerala and practised at the Vanchiyoor court in the capital.
He was also known for his involvement in social causes and had contested local body elections. For many in Thiruvananthapuram, he was more familiar as an advocate and public figure than as an actor.
The Legacy of Thiranottam
Directed by V. Ashok Kumar and written by Kumar along with Pachalloor Sasi, Thiranottam occupies a unique space in Malayalam cinema. It marked the first time Mohanlal faced the camera, though his official debut is widely associated with Manjil Virinja Pookkal, where he played the antagonist.
Despite being cleared by the censor board, Thiranottam was not released at the time of its completion. Years later, it was finally screened in a theatre in Kollam in 2005, as reported by The Times of India.
In an earlier interview with Rediff, it was said by Mohanlal that the first time he faced the camera was on September 4, 1978, and that the experience had marked the true beginning of his acting journey. It was also stated by him that, whether released or not, the film remained unforgettable and had been instrumental in shaping his career.
With the passing of Adv. K. P. Gopakumar, a quiet chapter of Malayalam cinema closes, one tied to friendship, beginnings and a film that found its audience decades later.