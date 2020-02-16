Meera Jasmine's Character Poster From Mohanlal-Tharun Moorthy’s L366 Unveiled

Meera Jasmine is part of Mohanlal's L366, with Tharun Moorthy.
The poster was unveiled on Meera Jasmine's birthday on February 15.
L366 marks Moorthy's second collaboration with Mohanlal after the blockbuster Thudarum.
The makers of Mohanlal’s upcoming film, tentatively titled L366, have released the second character poster of Meera Jasmine, who will play Naicy in the film. The poster was unveiled on Sunday (February 15) on Meera Jasmine's birthday.
Meera Jasmine role in Mohanlal’s L366 movie
In the poster, Meera Jasmine can be seen standing in a grocery shop, dressed in a blue saree. Reportedly, she is playing Mohanlal’s on-screen wife in Tharun Moorthy's film. Meera Jasmine and Mohanlal have earlier worked together in films including Rasathanthram, Innathe Chinthavishayam and Ladies and Gentleman. Meera also had a cameo appearance in Mohanlal’s Hridayapoorvam.
Sharing the poster on X (formerly Twitter), Moorthy wrote, "Happiest birthday Dear Meera Jasmine"