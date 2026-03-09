India Retain T20 World Cup: Five Talking Points From Men In Blue's Title Conquest At Ahmedabad

A glimpse of his class was spotted during the final. Mitchell Santner was bowling to Samson, and he played three dots in a row. Till then, Samson was looking to play him out. But understanding three dots can be too much to afford, he quickly changed his guard, moving more to the leg side. Next ball was on the stumps again and he cut it to the boundary. Released pressure and in the next ball again, he was back to his old guard. This showed how calculative he was amid the buzz of a high-pressure final.