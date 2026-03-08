India Vs New Zealand Final, T20 World Cup: A Look At The Most Competitive ICC Tournaments In History

The final was one for the ages and it flipped the script on the group stage result. After getting a lucky reprieve on a no-ball early in his innings, Fakhar Zaman powered his way to a maiden century, setting a massive target of 339. The real magic, however, came from Mohammad Amir, whose opening spell removed Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Shikhar Dhawan in a whirlwind of pace and swing. Despite a late, defiant counter-attack from Hardik Pandya, Pakistan’s bowling depth proved too much, securing a historic 180-run victory. It was a victory defined by pure momentum, proving that in a high-stakes ICC tournament, the "unpredictable" tag is Pakistan's greatest weapon.