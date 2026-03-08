India Vs New Zealand Final, T20 World Cup: A Look At The Most Competitive ICC Tournaments In History

India Vs New Zealand Final, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Revisit the ICC tournaments which had predictability lost in chaos and extreme competition, where the traditional winner was toppled for the throne by teams chasing history

Soubhagya Chatterjee
Updated on:
Published At:
ICC T20 World Cup trophy. Photo: ICC/X
Summary

  • The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 comes to an end on March 08

  • This has been one of the best editions of an ICC competition

  • Revisit some of the best and most competitive ICC tournament below

After a month of exciting cricketing action, the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 is finally coming to an end. 20 teams started the competition across four groups. 18 have now bowed out of the World Cup and the last two standing are India and New Zealand. India will take on New Zealand in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 08, Sunday.

The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 has been one of the best editions of an ICC competition. The expansion of teams and their growth through T20 cricket have made every game highly competitive. This has resulted in upsets and shocking results which have opened up the competition. Some teams had inspiring journeys from being not considered a worthy opponent to being giant killers.

Former champion Australia were knocked out from the group stages. Zimbabwe, who missed the last edition, defeated both Australia and Sri Lanka and made it to the Super 8. Nepal almost defeated England and Italy played some breathtaking cricket. Inspired performances were also produced by the likes of USA, Scotland and Netherlands.

USA pushed hosts India to the edge and so did Netherlands to Pakistan. Afghanistan and South Africa played a match for the edges where the match got decided in the last ball of the second super over. Despite looking sloppy, England made it to the semi-final. India's winning run was broken by South Africa. Underdogs New Zealand made it to the finals. India won three back-to-back must-win matches to reach the summit clash as well.

Unlike most of the recent ICC competitions where the semi-finalists and the winners were predictable, the T20 World Cup offered variety and thrilling action. Only on a few occasions in the past, an ICC competition has been as exciting.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

The 2019 Cricket World Cup was the ultimate test of nerves, defined by a format where every team had to face everyone else. The stakes stayed high until the very last second, peaking in a final so intense it ended in a tie not once, but twice. Watching England and New Zealand battle through a Super Over, only for the trophy to be decided by a boundary count, was a once-in-a-lifetime sporting drama.

What made it particularly electric was the late surge in league stage from teams like Pakistan and Sri Lanka, who kept the top four race alive until the final days. From Carlos Brathwaite’s heartbreakingly close century against New Zealand to Lasith Malinga defending a low total against eventual champions England, the league stage was packed with individual brilliance.

Afghanistan pushed India to the brink, England were almost knocked out, New Zealand kept remaining afloat and made it to the final by dramatically beating India on the reserve day. The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 was one of the best cricket experiences of a fan.

ICC Champions Trophy 2017

The 2017 Champions Trophy remains one of the most storied tales in cricket history. Pakistan entered the tournament as the bottom-ranked side, and their campaign seemed dead on arrival after a demoralizing 124-run thrashing by India in the opening match. However, they clawed their way through must-win games against South Africa and Sri Lanka before stunning a dominant England in the semi-finals to set up a dream rematch at The Oval.

The final was one for the ages and it flipped the script on the group stage result. After getting a lucky reprieve on a no-ball early in his innings, Fakhar Zaman powered his way to a maiden century, setting a massive target of 339. The real magic, however, came from Mohammad Amir, whose opening spell removed Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Shikhar Dhawan in a whirlwind of pace and swing. Despite a late, defiant counter-attack from Hardik Pandya, Pakistan’s bowling depth proved too much, securing a historic 180-run victory. It was a victory defined by pure momentum, proving that in a high-stakes ICC tournament, the "unpredictable" tag is Pakistan's greatest weapon.

Pakistan's comeback from a dead and buried situation to go all the way to the title made it one of the best ICC competitions in history.

ICC T20 World Cup 2007

The ICC T20 World Cup 2007 is recognized as the pivotal event that transitioned Twenty20 cricket from an experimental format to a global powerhouse. Before this tournament, many established cricket boards viewed T20 as a domestic entertainment product rather than a serious international discipline.

The tournament was characterized by an unprecedented level of competitiveness where traditional rankings offered little protection to major teams.

Smaller nations demonstrated that the shorter format reduced the gap between teams. Notably, Zimbabwe defeated Australia in the group stages, and Bangladesh eliminated the West Indies, proving that associate and lower-ranked teams could compete at the highest level.

The intensity was highlighted by the first-ever bowl-out in an ICC trophy between India and Pakistan after their group match ended in a tie.

Performance under pressure was the deciding factor, peaking in the final match where India defeated Pakistan by just 5 runs. This narrow margin across 40 overs of play underscored how evenly matched the top competitors had become.

Yuvraj Singh's six sixes against Stuart Broad, coupled with Sri Lanka scoring the highest score ever in T20s, every event made the competition a spectacle and one for the fans to remember.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2011

The 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup is noted for a significant shift in competitive balance, specifically the end of Australia’s long-standing dominance. For the first time since 1992, the final did not feature Australia, as they were eliminated in the quarter-finals by India.

The tournament was characterized by narrow victory margins and high-scoring matches that tested the world's elite teams. A standout example of this parity was the group stage match between India and England, which ended in a rare high-scoring tie (338 runs each), illustrating how evenly matched the top contenders were.

Ireland provided the tournament's biggest shock by successfully chasing a record 328 runs against England. Similarly, Bangladesh defeated England in a close 2-wicket victory, proving that Associate and rising nations could consistently challenge established powerhouses.

Individual performances reached historic levels, with 24 centuries scored throughout the tournament—a record for any ODI World Cup at the time.

ICC Women's World Cup 2025

The Indian women's cricket team achieved a historic milestone by winning their first-ever ICC Women's ODI World Cup title on November 2, 2025. Playing at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, India defeated South Africa by 52 runs in a commanding performance that ended a 47-year wait for a global title in the 50-over format.

The tournament displayed major competitiveness as India came back from losing three games in a row to win the entire competition, they defeated the invincible Australia in the semi-final in an epic encounter that became history. The competitive intensity was set early in the group stages, where Pakistan pushed both Australia and England to the brink, and Bangladesh pulled off a stunning 1-run victory over Sri Lanka.

The ICC Women's World Cup 2025 showed that Women's cricket is having a steady growth and with every passing competition, they will become more and more competitive.

Q

Was the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 highly competitive?

A

Yes the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 was a very competitive tournament, specially because of the expansion of participants.

Q

Is it one of the best ICC tournaments ever played?

A

If the final turns out to be an edge of the seat thriller, it can be counted among one of the best ICC tournaments ever.

Q

Has India ever won a very competitive ICC tournament?

A

Yes across men's and women's cricket, they have won several times despite the tournament being extremely competitive.

