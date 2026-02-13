Australia Vs Zimbabwe, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: See Best Photos From Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium
Australia stand-in captain Travis Head won the toss and elected to bowl against Zimbabwe in their T20 World Cup match here on Friday. Both sides made two changes each from their previous match, playing XIs. Ben Dwarshuis and Tim David replaced Cooper Connolly and Xavier Bartlett in the Australian team. For Zimbabwe, Tony Munyonga and Greame Creamer are coming in for Brendan Taylor and Richard Ngarava.
