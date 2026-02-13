Australia Vs Zimbabwe, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: See Best Photos From Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium

Australia stand-in captain Travis Head won the toss and elected to bowl against Zimbabwe in their T20 World Cup match here on Friday. Both sides made two changes each from their previous match, playing XIs. Ben Dwarshuis and Tim David replaced Cooper Connolly and Xavier Bartlett in the Australian team. For Zimbabwe, Tony Munyonga and Greame Creamer are coming in for Brendan Taylor and Richard Ngarava.

Australia vs Zimbabwe T20 cricket world cup match-Travis Head
Australia's captain Travis Head, second right, toss the coin as Zimbabwe's captain Sikandar Raza, right, watch it before the starts of the T20 World Cup cricket match between Australia and Zimbabwe in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Australia vs Zimbabwe T20 cricket world cup match-Zimbabwes players
Zimbabwe's players stand up for the national anthems before the start of the during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Australia and Zimbabwe in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Australia vs Zimbabwe T20 cricket world cup match-Australias players
Australia's players stand up for the national anthems before the start of the during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Australia and Zimbabwe in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Australia vs Zimbabwe T20 cricket world cup match-Tadiwanashe Marumani
Zimbabwe's Tadiwanashe Marumani plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Australia and Zimbabwe in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Australia vs Zimbabwe T20 cricket world cup match-Brian Bennett
Zimbabwe's Brian Bennett plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Australia and Zimbabwe in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Australia vs Zimbabwe T20 cricket world cup match-Tadiwanashe Marumani
Zimbabwe's Tadiwanashe Marumani plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Australia and Zimbabwe in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Australia vs Zimbabwe T20 cricket world cup match-Marcus Stoinis
Australia's Marcus Stoinis, center left, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Zimbabwe's Tadiwanashe Marumani during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Australia and Zimbabwe in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Australia vs Zimbabwe T20 cricket world cup match-Ryan Burl
Zimbabwe's Ryan Burl plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Australia and Zimbabwe in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Australia vs Zimbabwe T20 cricket world cup match-Adam Zampa
Australia's Adam Zampa reacts during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Australia and Zimbabwe in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
