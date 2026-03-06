Trump Fires Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem

Summary of this article
Donald Trump removed Kristi Noem as Homeland Security Secretary after heavy criticism from both Republicans and Democrats during Capitol Hill hearings.
Trump announced he will nominate Markwayne Mullin to head the Department of Homeland Security.
Noem has instead been appointed “Special Envoy for the Shield of the Americas,” a new Western Hemisphere security initiative.
Following growing criticism of her leadership of Homeland Security, as well as the administration's immigration crackdown and disaster response, President Donald Trump fired his Homeland Security Secretary, Kristi Noem, on Thursday.
Trump, who said he would nominate Oklahoma Republican Sen. Markwayne Mullin in her place, announced on social media after Noem faced a two-day grilling on Capitol Hill this week from GOP members as well as Democrats.
Noem’s departure marks a stunning turnaround for a close ally to the president who was tasked with steering his centrepiece policy of mass deportations. However, concerns over her expenditures at her department and her behaviour following the shooting deaths of two protestors in Minneapolis earlier this year seemed to make her a problem for Trump.
Trump said Noem “has served us well, and has had numerous and spectacular results (especially on the Border!).” He said he was appointing her as a “Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas,” a new security initiative that would focus on the Western Hemisphere.
Shortly after Trump's announcement, Noem attended a law enforcement event in Nashville, Tennessee, but she did not discuss her removal there. She read from prepared remarks and was not asked by attendees about the development.
Later, in a social media post, she thanked Trump for the new appointment and touted her accomplishments as secretary.
“We have made historic accomplishments at the Department of Homeland Security to make America safe again,” she wrote.
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the administration will work with the GOP-led Senate to get Mullin, whom she called “extraordinarily qualified,” confirmed to lead DHS “as soon as possible.”