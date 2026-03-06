Trump Fires Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem

President replaces key ally with Senator Markwayne Mullin after mounting criticism over immigration crackdown and leadership.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published At:
Trump Fires Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem
Trump Fires Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Donald Trump removed Kristi Noem as Homeland Security Secretary after heavy criticism from both Republicans and Democrats during Capitol Hill hearings.

  • Trump announced he will nominate Markwayne Mullin to head the Department of Homeland Security.

  • Noem has instead been appointed “Special Envoy for the Shield of the Americas,” a new Western Hemisphere security initiative.

Following growing criticism of her leadership of Homeland Security, as well as the administration's immigration crackdown and disaster response, President Donald Trump fired his Homeland Security Secretary, Kristi Noem, on Thursday.

Trump, who said he would nominate Oklahoma Republican Sen. Markwayne Mullin in her place, announced on social media after Noem faced a two-day grilling on Capitol Hill this week from GOP members as well as Democrats.

Demonstrators gather in protest during the 2026 Sundance Film Festival in Park City - Instagram
Protesters Rally Against ICE At Sundance As Political Climate Spills Onto Park City Streets

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Noem’s departure marks a stunning turnaround for a close ally to the president who was tasked with steering his centrepiece policy of mass deportations. However, concerns over her expenditures at her department and her behaviour following the shooting deaths of two protestors in Minneapolis earlier this year seemed to make her a problem for Trump.

Trump said Noem “has served us well, and has had numerous and spectacular results (especially on the Border!).” He said he was appointing her as a “Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas,” a new security initiative that would focus on the Western Hemisphere.

Related Content
US President Donald Trump | - Getty images |
US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump
Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu - AP Photo/Alex Brandon
Netanyahu Says Israel, US Acting Against ‘Existential Threat’ From Iran
Donald Trump - Doug Mills; Representative image
Trump: Pakistan PM Told Me 35 Million Would Have Died Without My India-Pakistan Intervention
The comments came as Trump arrived to deliver the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber at the US Capitol in Washington, D.C., on February 24. - File Photo; Representative image
Trump Prefers Diplomacy To Resolve Iran Crisis But Vows No Nuclear Weapons For Tehran
Related Content

Shortly after Trump's announcement, Noem attended a law enforcement event in Nashville, Tennessee, but she did not discuss her removal there. She read from prepared remarks and was not asked by attendees about the development.

A person walks past signage for Renee Good, who was fatally shot by an ICE officer earlier in the week, in Minneapolis, Minn., Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026. - Christopher Katsarov
Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

BY Bhavana Goparaju

Later, in a social media post, she thanked Trump for the new appointment and touted her accomplishments as secretary.

“We have made historic accomplishments at the Department of Homeland Security to make America safe again,” she wrote.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the administration will work with the GOP-led Senate to get Mullin, whom she called “extraordinarily qualified,” confirmed to lead DHS “as soon as possible.”

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026: How India Won The Semi-Final Vs England – Breakdown Of Key Moments

  2. T20 World Cup Dispatch: Samson And Bethell Shine Before Jasprit Bumrah’s Heroics Sink England In Semi-Final

  3. IND Vs ENG, T20 World Cup Semi-Final: Samson Trumps Bethell As India Survive Mighty Scare To Seal 7-Run Win

  4. IND Vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026 2nd SF: Bethell Becomes Youngest Englishman To Achieve This Rare Feat

  5. India Vs England Semi-Final, T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson In Awe Of Jasprit Bumrah, Makes Humble Admission

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Ng Ka Long Angus Highlights, All England Open: Indian Wins Gruelling Battle To Enter Quarters

  4. All England Open: Lakshya Sen Outlasts Ng Ka Long Angus To Storm Into Quarter-Finals

  5. Lakshya Sen At All England Open: Five Reasons Why You Should Follow Indian Shuttler's Campaign

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Sushasan Babu Nitish Kumar To Step Down: 10-Time Bihar CM Files Nomination For Rajya Sabha

  2. End Of An Era: The Nine And A Half Lives Of CM Nitish Kumar

  3. Day In Pics: March 05, 2026

  4. Nitish Kumar’s RS Move Rekindles Debate Over Bihar’s Political Future

  5. Sachin Pilot Urges India to Maintain Neutrality, Take Clear Stand on West Asia Conflict

Entertainment News

  1. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  2. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  3. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  4. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

  5. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

US News

  1. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  2. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  3. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  4. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  5. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

World News

  1. US-Israel-Iran War News: NATO Says Iran Missile Targeted Turkiye

  2. Meta AI Glasses Showed Sensitive Bank Details, Naked People, Porn To Workers

  3. The Stink Of Epstein

  4. Over 200 Dead, Including 70 Children, In DR Congo Coltan Mine Landslide

  5. In Pics: Johannesburg Water Crisis Turns Severe

Latest Stories

  1. US-Israel-Iran War News: NATO Says Iran Missile Targeted Turkiye

  2. T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: NZ Crush SA To Storm Into Final, Finn Allen Slams Fastest T20 World Cup Century

  3. Subedaar Review | Anil Kapoor’s Action Drama Bites Off More Than It Wants To Chew

  4. Nepal Elections 2026: Old Guard Versus Gen-Z As Polling Takes Place Today

  5. Eid Amid Uncertainty: Jharkhand Families Struggle as Gulf Tensions Leave Loved Ones Stranded

  6. War In West Asia, Shockwaves In India: The Economic Fallout

  7. Barcelona Vs Atletico Madrid Preview, Copa Del Rey SF: Head-To-Head, Lineups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  8. Selective Outrage, Double Standards, And The Erosion Of International Law