Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy, Kristi Noem And More To Join Trump 2.0 - What Does It Mean For India?

Donald Trump is all set to return to the White House. After his landslide victory in the US presidential elections on November 5, the President-elect has started to announce the names joining his next administration.
The first two names were his campaign chair Susie Wiles and former ICE director Tom Homan, who will serve as the Chief of Staff and Border Czar respectively.
As the countdown to January 20 continues, Trump has officially inducted Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy, Kristi Noem, Marco Rubio and many more into Trump 2.0.
Trump 2.0 - Who Is Making It Into The White House?
Here's a look at the president-elect's "Trump" cards for his second term at the White House -
JD Vance - Vice President Of The United States
Susan 'Susie' Wiles - White House Chief Of Staff
Tom Homan - Border Czar, to lead deportation operation.
Mike Waltz - National Security Advisor
Stephen Miller - Deputy Chief for Policy
Elise Stefanik - Ambassador To The United Nations
Lee Zeldin - Environmental Protection Agency Head
Pete Hegseth - Secretary of Defence
Marco Rubio - Secretary of State
William McGinley - White House Counsel
Kristi Noem - Secretary of Homeland Security
John Ratcliffe - CIA Director
Steven Witkoff - Special Envoy to the Middle East
Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy - Department Of Government Efficiency
Mike Huckabee - Ambassador to Israel
What Does Trump 2.0 Mean For India?
With the president-elect now forming his next administration, a second term for Trump can be good news for India. With Trump and Narendra Modi's "friendship" taking centerstage, Trump has also appointed many "pro-India" members to his new administration.
Within Trump 2.0, key "pro-India" appointments include new National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
As per foreign affairs experts, the appointment of Florida Congressman Michael Waltz will serve India's interests, especially due to the next administration's hard stance on China and its growing influence.
The NSA also serves as an aide to POTUS, so having someone like Waltz in office is expected to play well for India.
Florida Senator Marco Rubio has been selected for the post of Secretary of State. Rubio's appointment also comes as a "pro-India" move. Over the years, Rubio has been a leading voice toward strengthening and expanding Indo-US ties, especially in the field of defence and trade.
Along with pro-India faces in the cabinet, Trump has also appointed Indian-origin entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy to head to Department of Government Efficiency with Elon Musk.
While Ramaswamy's appointment in Government Efficiency comes as a snub for the post of Secretary of State, the former Republican presidential candidate is the first Indian American chosen for Trump's administration, after the former president's very public rejection of Nikki Haley.
Ramaswamy along with SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk will be heading the government efficiency department, which aligns with Trump's "Save America" movement.
Under this, Ramaswamy and Musk will be working hand-in-hand to "dismantle government bureaucracy, cut excess regulations, eliminate wasteful spending, and restructure federal agencies."