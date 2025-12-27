Aaditya Thackeray Targets BJP Over Tree-Cutting Plan For Kumbh, Says It Wants To Bring ‘Raavan Raj’

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on December 27, 2025, launched a fierce attack on the BJP-led Maharashtra government over its approved plan to cut over 4,000 trees in Nashik to make way for roads, ghats, parking, and other infrastructure for the 2027 Kumbh Mela. Addressing a public rally in Mumbai, Aaditya accused the ruling combine of “mindless environmental vandalism” in the name of religious tourism and warned that such actions would usher in “Raavan Raj”, a symbolic reference to the demon king who destroyed nature for personal ambition.