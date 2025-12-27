Aaditya Thackeray Targets BJP Over Tree-Cutting Plan For Kumbh, Says It Wants To Bring ‘Raavan Raj’

Over 4,000 trees to be cut in Nashik for Kumbh Mela 2027 roads, ghats and facilities.
Calls it ‘Raavan Raj’, accuses BJP of environmental destruction for publicity and contracts.
Defends move as essential for pilgrim safety, accuses Sena (UBT) of double standards on tree-cutting.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on December 27, 2025, launched a fierce attack on the BJP-led Maharashtra government over its approved plan to cut over 4,000 trees in Nashik to make way for roads, ghats, parking, and other infrastructure for the 2027 Kumbh Mela. Addressing a public rally in Mumbai, Aaditya accused the ruling combine of “mindless environmental vandalism” in the name of religious tourism and warned that such actions would usher in “Raavan Raj”, a symbolic reference to the demon king who destroyed nature for personal ambition.
The proposal, cleared by the Nashik district administration and forest department, involves clearing trees along the Godavari riverbank and adjacent areas to widen access roads, build temporary bridges and facilities for the expected 15–20 crore pilgrims. Environmentalists warn the move will severely damage the river ecosystem, increase flood vulnerability, and destroy Nashik’s green lung.
Aaditya Thackeray said: “The BJP claims to protect culture and tradition, but wants to cut thousands of trees for a Kumbh that lasts a few weeks. This is not development , this is Raavan Raj. Raavan burned forests for his ego; today’s rulers are burning Nashik’s greenery for publicity and contracts. Where is the love for nature, for future generations?”
He also alleged that the multi-crore contracts for Kumbh infrastructure were being awarded to companies close to the ruling party, turning the event into a “commercial project” rather than a spiritual one. Aaditya demanded an immediate stop to tree felling, a comprehensive environmental impact assessment, and alternative plans that preserve the Godavari ecosystem.
The BJP hit back, dismissing the criticism as “selective outrage”. State BJP spokesperson Sudhir Mungantiwar said: “Kumbh Mela is a once-in-12-years national event of faith and unity. Temporary infrastructure is essential for safety of crores of devotees. Aaditya forgets his own party’s record of cutting trees for Mumbai metro and coastal road projects. This is nothing but political hypocrisy.”
The Nashik administration has assured that compensatory afforestation will be done at a 1:10 ratio and that only “non-essential” trees will be removed after due permissions.