Kerala Kumbh: Camouflaging Politics Under Ritual?

While organisers insist the mela is purely spiritual, several observers remain unconvinced. Historian Dr K. N. Ganesh views the event as part of a broader political project. “Since the BJP came to power, Kumbh Melas have increasingly been used as ideological campaign tools of Hindutva. What we are seeing now is an attempt to replicate this at a national scale, unfolding in Kerala,” he said. Ganesh also points to the deliberate invocation of Mamangam and the Zamorin era. “Mamangam was conducted by the Zamorin to assert and defend political conquests. History is now being repurposed to advance Hindutva’s political ambitions—projected as a symbolic conquest of ‘secular Kerala’, that too by staging the event in a Muslim-majority region.”