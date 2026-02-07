Book Excerpt|Mahakumbh - A Spiritual Odyssey

The book seeks to capture this epic spectacle, not merely in images but in essence.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pavan Mehta, Pankaj Mehta and Arjun Mehta
Updated on:
Updated on:
Mahakumbh
Book Excerpt|Mahakumbh - A Spiritual Odyssey Photo: | Source: Mahatta & Co.
info_icon

There are places where time seems to pause, and there are moments when humanity gathers in such magnitude that the very earth appears to tremble with devotion. The Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj is one such confluence—of rivers, faith, stories and souls. Every twelve years, at the sacred meeting of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati, a city awakens to a rhythm as old as civilization itself.

For weeks, the banks of the Sangam transform into the beating heart of spiritual India, welcoming millions who journey from distant villages, bustling towns, and faraway nations, each answering an ancient call.

Mahakumbh: A Spiritual Odyssey seeks to capture this epic spectacle, not merely in images but in essence. Within these pages you will find moments both grand and intimate: the thunderous energy of naga sadhus charging towards the Sangam; the stillness of a devotee meditating on the riverbank; the vast night skies illuminated by oil lamps and chanting voices; the vibrant bazaars where faith meets livelihood. Each photograph is a story, a fragment of a living epic that unfolds once in twelve years, yet echoes across centuries.

This book is an offering—to the seekers who arrive with hope in their hearts, to the custodians of tradition who carry forward rituals as old as the Vedas, to the city of Prayagraj that holds the Sangam in its embrace, and above all, to the timeless faith that binds millions of strangers into one community of devotion.

As you turn these pages, may you feel the pulse of the Kumbh: the dust underfoot, the chants in the air, the chill of the river at dawn, and the warmth of humanity gathered in one of the greatest acts of collective faith known to humankind. May this odyssey remind you that the Kumbh is not only an event, but a journey—an eternal dialogue between the human soul and the infinite divine.

Related Content
Related Content
‘Unsilenced: The Jail Diary of an Activist’ by Seema Azad - null
Book Excerpt|Unsilenced: The Jail Diary Of An Activist, By Seema Azad

BY Seema Azad

Bhaboot (Sacred Ash)

Bhabhoot, or sacred ash, holds significant spiritual and cultural importance in Hinduism, particularly among Sadhus and devotees of Lord Shiva. Here are some key aspects of its significance:

Purification and Protection: Bhabhoot is believed to purify the body and mind, protecting against negative energies and evil spirits.

Spiritual Growth: Applying Bhabhoot on the body is thought to aid in spiritual growth, self-realization, and enlightenment.

Detachment from Materialism: Wearing Bhabhoot symbolizes detachment from material possessions and worldly desires, reflecting a

Sadhu’s renunciation.

Connection to Lord Shiva: Bhabhoot is associated with Lord Shiva, and its use is believed to bring the devotee closer to the divine.

Medicinal Properties: Bhabhoot is also believed to have medicinal properties, such as reducing inflammation and promoting skin health.

In the context of the Kumbh Mela, Sadhus apply Bhabhoot as a mark of their spiritual identity, renunciation, and devotion to Lord Shiva. The use of Bhabhoot is an integral part of their spiritual practices and rituals.

Naga Sadhus
Naga Sadhu with Bhaboot on his forehead at Mahakumbh Photo: |Source: Mahatta & Co.
info_icon

Naga Sadhus

The Naga Sadhus are among the most striking and mysterious figures in India’s spiritual landscape. Their history is said to stretch back thousands of years, rooted in the worship of Lord Shiva and carrying echoes from the Indus Valley Civilization. Over time, they emerged as ascetic warriors, formed to defend Sanatan Dharma and to safeguard temples and sacred spaces during times of invasion and turmoil.

Naga Sadhu
One of the Naga Sadhus at Mahakumbh Photo: |Source: Mahatta & Co.
info_icon

Spiritual Discipline

At the core of the Naga Sadhu tradition lies intense renunciation. They embrace celibacy, simplicity, and detachment, dedicating their lives to meditation, rituals, and worship of Shiva. The ash smeared over their bodies is both a symbol of purity and a reminder of life’s impermanence. By living with almost no possessions, they embody complete freedom from material ties.

Mahakumbh
Naga Sadhus Photo: |Source: Mahatta & Co.
info_icon

Warrior Heritage

Uniquely, the Naga Sadhus combined spiritual pursuit with martial discipline. Trained in the use of swords, tridents, and maces, they once stood as protectors of pilgrims and temples. Though they no longer fight wars, their martial traditions survive through ceremonial displays, reminding devotees of their heritage as guardians of the faith.

Role In Kumbh Mela

Their most visible presence is at the Maha Kumbh Mela. The sight of thousands of ash-covered ascetics rushing into the river during the Shahi Snan—the royal bath—is one of the most powerful images of the festival. It is believed that their plunge purifies not only themselves but also brings spiritual merit to all who witness it.

Mahakumbh
Platoon Bridge Photo: | Source: Mahatta & Co.
info_icon

Way Of Life

The lifestyle of a Naga Sadhu is austere and symbolic. Many live unclothed, covered in sacred ash, with long, matted hair, echoing the image of Lord Shiva himself. They reside in monasteries known as akhadas or wander freely,depending on alms, practicing yoga, meditation, and sacred rituals. Their life is a constant reminder of renunciation and surrender to the divine.

The Kinnar Akhara

The Kinnar Akhara, a community of transgender devotees, has become one of the most prominent and meaningful groups at the Kumbh Mela, representing not just a religious tradition but also the values of inclusivity and acceptance. By participating in the festival alongside millions of pilgrims, its members challenge social norms and highlight the importance of embracing diversity within spiritual spaces. Representing the transgender community within a centuries old spiritual tradition, the Akhara affirms that devotion and spirituality transcend all boundaries of gender and identity.

Mahakumbh
Kinnar Akhada at Mahakumbh Photo: | Source: Mahatta & Co.
info_icon
Mahakumbh
Kinnar Akhada at Mahakumbh Photo: | Source: Mahatta & Co
info_icon

Inception And Growth

Founded in 2016, the Kinnar Akhara first made its appearance at the Ujjain Kumbh, marking a historic moment in the acknowledgment of transgender spirituality in mainstream Hindu practice. Its prominence grew further during the 2019 Prayagraj Kumbh, where it drew national and international attention, establishing itself as an integral part of the Maha Kumbh.

Pavan Mehta, Pankaj Mehta, and Arjun Mehta represent three generations of the Mahatta & Co. legacy, bringing together decades of expertise in photography, visual storytelling, and archival preservation. Spanning early adoption of digital imaging to contemporary practices across corporate, cultural, wedding, stock, and film photography, their work bridges India’s historic visual record with modern narratives.

The book is published by Mahatta & Co., a photography institution founded in 1915, committed to preserving and advancing India’s visual heritage across generations.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. West Indies Vs Scotland LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Shimron Hetmyer’s 22-Ball Fifty Powers WI To 126/2

  2. Pakistan Vs Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Thriller In Colombo - Faheem Ashraf Blinder Aces Tense Chase

  3. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Quarter-Finals: Nabi Fires J&K To Lead; Uttarakhand, Mumbai Ahead

  4. RCB Receive $1.8 Billion Bid From Manchester United Owners After WPL 2026 Success

  5. India Vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Key Battles To Watch Out For In Group A Clash

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. India Vs Netherlands Live Score, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Sumit Nagal Meets Guy Den Ouden In Opening Match

  2. Alcaraz Joins Tennis Greats: From Kangaroo Tattoo To More Spanish Glory – Check Australian Open Champion's Wish List

  3. What Next For Carlos Alcaraz? Calendar Slam Talks Grow After Spaniard's Historic Australian Open Win

  4. Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Men's Singles Winner Carlos Alcaraz Earn?

  5. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Defeats Novak Djokovic To Complete Career Grand Slam At 22 Years Old

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Anxious About Caste Survey, Bihar’s Bhumihars Seek Change In Name

  2. André Béteille And The Moral Architecture Of Indian Sociology

  3. Adivasi Villagers Protest Eviction Notices In Thane Belt Of Sanjay Gandhi National Park

  4. Are 807 Missing Persons In Jan 2026 Extraordinary When Delhi Averages 2,000 Cases A Month?

  5. Major Fire Breaks Out At NDMC Godown In Delhi’s Safdarjung Area

Entertainment News

  1. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

  2. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  3. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  4. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  5. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

US News

  1. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  2. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  3. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  4. Trump Announces Trade Deal With India, Tariffs Cut To 18% From 25%

  5. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

World News

  1. Why The India–EU Trade Pact Matters More Than The Moment

  2. US-India Trade Deal: Time To Broaden Base Of India-Russia Economic Ties

  3. Where Roses Bloom In The Shadow of Oil Politics

  4. Epstein Emails Reveal He Helped Arrange Woody Allen’s White House Visit

  5. 12 Killed In Suicide Bombing At Shia Mosque In Islamabad During Friday Prayers

Latest Stories

  1. Book Review Of The Robe And The Sword: How Buddhist Extremism Is Shaping Modern Asia

  2. Independent Bihar MP Pappu Yadav Arrested in 1995 Forgery Case

  3. Mardaani 3: YRF Issues Clarification On Accusations Of Using Delhi's Missing People Report As Paid Promotions

  4. Amit Shah Reviews J&K Security, Pushes Youth Outreach, De-radicalisation

  5. Hera Pheri 3: South Producer Moves Madras HC Against Firoz Nadiadwala For Allegedly Violating Copyright Agreements

  6. Pakistan Vs Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Thriller In Colombo - Faheem Ashraf Blinder Aces Tense Chase

  7. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Quarter-Finals: Nabi Fires J&K To Lead; Uttarakhand, Mumbai Ahead

  8. Pakistan Vs Netherlands Highlights, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Faheem Ashraf Stars As PAK Beat NED By Three Wickets