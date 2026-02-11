Importance Of Night Vigil On Mahashivratri: Mythology & Beliefs

Four Prahar Vigil: A Sacred Practice

Mahashivratri night is divided into four prahars, each lasting approximately three hours. Devotees worship Lord Shiva in each prahar, performing Abhishek, chanting mantras, and offering prayers.

Each prahar symbolises:

Letting go of past karmas

Purifying emotions

Strengthening devotion

Seeking liberation

Remaining awake through all four prahars is considered highly auspicious.