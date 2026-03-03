Lunar Eclipse in Astrology: How Moon Transit Affects Your Life

Moon Transit and Emotional Influence:

The Moon changes zodiac signs approximately every two and a half days, constantly influencing moods and emotional responses. This transit is at its strongest during lunar eclipses. Typical emotional impacts consist of:

heightened sensitivity

sudden mood changes

vivid dreams or intuition

emotional breakthroughs

desire for solitude or introspection

People may feel overwhelmed without understanding why. This happens because the eclipse activates deep subconscious layers, bringing emotional healing opportunities.