Astrology Guide 2026: Lucky Numbers & Lucky Days For All Zodiac Signs

Astrological Guidance for all Zodiac Signs:

Aries (March 21 – April 19):

Lucky Numbers: 1, 9, 18

Lucky Days: Tuesday and Friday

2026 fuels your ambition. Leadership and bravery are amplified on Tuesdays, while financial and interpersonal harmony are brought about by Fridays.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20):

Lucky Numbers: 6, 15, 24

Lucky Days: Monday and Friday

Your year is steady and prosperous. Mondays support emotional clarity and grounding, while Fridays boost creativity and financial decisions.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20):

Lucky Numbers: 5, 14, 23

Lucky Days: Wednesday and Sunday

In 2026, communication is at its peak. Your brain will be revved up on Wednesdays, and you'll be able to recharge and plan like a boss on Sundays.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22):

Lucky Numbers: 2, 7, 20

Lucky Days: Monday and Thursday

Emotional development is the focus this year. Thursdays provide good fortune in the areas of home, family, and professional stability, while Mondays are in harmony with intuition.

Leo (July 23 – August 22):

Lucky Numbers: 1, 10, 28

Lucky Days: Sunday and Tuesday

Leo shines brightly in 2026. Sundays enhance your charisma, and Tuesdays empower you to take risks and lead boldly.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22):

Lucky Numbers: 3, 5, 17

Lucky Days: Wednesday and Saturday

Progress is being made steadily this year. Saturdays provide discipline for long-term planning, while Wednesdays enhance focus and production.

Libra (September 23 – October 22):

Lucky Numbers: 6, 9, 21

Lucky Days: Friday and Tuesday

Harmony is your theme for 2026. Fridays strengthen love and partnerships, while Tuesdays increase determination and decision-making.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21):

Lucky Numbers: 8, 11, 22

Lucky Days: Monday and Thursday

2026 deepens transformation and wisdom. Mondays bring emotional insight; Thursdays support strategic growth and financial strength.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21):

Lucky Numbers: 3, 12, 30

Lucky Days: Thursday and Sunday

This is the year of adventure and growth. On Thursdays, insights and chances are amplified; on Sundays, hope and originality are amplified.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19):

Lucky Numbers: 4, 8, 26

Lucky Days: Saturday and Wednesday

Hard work pays off in 2026. Saturdays strengthen discipline and structure, while Wednesdays help with clarity in communication and planning.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18):

Lucky Numbers: 7, 16, 25

Lucky Days: Saturday and Monday

This is the year of innovation. Mondays bring heightened intuition and emotional stability, while Saturdays provide a stable environment for new ideas.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20):

Lucky Numbers: 2, 11, 27

Lucky Days: Thursday and Monday

Pisces experiences spiritual upliftment in 2026. Thursdays bring abundance and learning, while Mondays increase intuition and emotional peace.