Weekly Horoscope For November 23–29, 2025: Major Life Changes Ahead For Aries, Taurus, Leo & Scorpio

Weekly Horoscope (November 23, 2025 - November 29, 2025): This weekly horoscope provides an in-depth look at how planetary movements may influence different areas of life, including health, finances, relationships, education, and career. It highlights opportunities for growth, potential challenges, and areas that require patience, planning, and emotional balance. The predictions encourage thoughtful decisions, time management, and a positive mindset to make the most of the week ahead.
Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20):
The twelfth house of your Moon sign will be the location where Saturn will be placed. Therefore, if you run frequently, you should try running on sand or mud while wearing running shoes rather than running on hard surfaces. Your feet will be protected from any negative consequences that this may have, and your stomach will be strengthened as a result. Not only will this help you maintain your health, but it will also assist you in overcoming any outdated issues. Throughout the course of this week, you need to keep a close check on how much money you spend. Unless you take action, this could result in serious difficulties for you during the next week. Keep your eyes and ears open during this period, and do not close them. Starting from the beginning of this week and continuing until the end, you will have a lovely time with your family. Your life will become more joyful and tranquil as a result of this.
The younger members of your family will be impressed by you, and you will be effective in developing a positive image among the more senior members of your family. Considering that Guru Maharaja will be positioned in the fourth house of your Moon sign, this will be of great assistance to you in relieving a substantial amount of mental stress. During this week, you will be able to successfully keep your optimism throughout each phase, which will allow you to tackle the current issue with confidence. During this time period, you will also be successful in working on your talents and experience, and you will make the most of the opportunities that they present to you. Students of your zodiac sign who are pursuing degrees in fields such as information technology, fashion, medicine, law, or interior design will have a more favourable week than they would otherwise have. Because of the effort that they have put in in the past, they will be presented with a multitude of chances. Students born under this zodiac sign who have a passion for reading and education will undoubtedly be able to make the most of these opportunities. As a result, it is essential to comprehend your objectives and to persist in working towards that end.
Lucky Colour: Red
Lucky Number: 9
Taurus (Apr 21–May 20):
You will learn this week that a member of your family is suffering from a serious illness. Due to this, you might experience mental stress. You should be aware that Saturn will be in the eleventh house of your Moon sign, and you should be aware that making effective use of your creative abilities will prove to be quite helpful, allowing you to better your financial circumstances. The future will bring about considerable benefits as a result of this. During this week, you can irritate your parents if you stay out late for whatever reason or if you spend an excessive amount of money on your luxuries. Consequently, it is important to keep this in mind from the very beginning and to steer clear of anything that can result in reprimands or reprimands from them.
Your mood will be negatively affected, and the atmosphere within the family will become tense as a result of this. You may decide to take a vacation from your work this week since you will have the desire to get together with some old pals. Going on such an unexpected vacation, on the other hand, can cause a lot of your tasks to be disrupted. As a result, it is recommended that you create any arrangements while keeping in mind the deadlines that have been established for your assignments. During this period, students who are certain about the things they want to accomplish in their lives will need to concentrate harder on the job that they are doing. mainly due to the fact that your most significant challenge during this period will be to prevent your ego from gaining control. Furthermore, you will be able to achieve an excellent performance in your lessons, which will garner appreciation from both your parents and your instructors.
Lucky Colour: Green
Lucky Number: 6
Gemini (May 21–Jun 21):
Your own mental tension can be alleviated by witnessing the improvement in the health of a family member who was before experiencing deterioration. To keep your health in good standing, you should take as much care of them as you can and engage in regular yoga practice with them. This week, if you are engaged in business that is related to other countries, you are likely to discover tremendous success in connecting with a large number of new sources and reaping financial rewards from them. You will need to be well-prepared from the very beginning and implement the appropriate plan in order to accomplish this goal. During this week, you will gain support from your friends, but disagreements with members of your family on relatively minor matters may interfere with the tranquillity that exists inside your home.
Ketu will be moving through the third house of your Moon sign. This may also result in you developing unpleasant thoughts toward them. Your job capacity will improve this week as a result of Saturn's presence in the tenth house of your zodiac sign. This will enable you to think more creatively and make key decisions that will help develop your business. This choice will be backed by both your family and your coworkers, which will serve to build your confidence and cause you to create twice as much work in the same amount of time. Students born under this zodiac sign will need to proceed in a well-planned manner and develop a list of everything necessary to attain their goals to be successful this week. You will only be able to make the most of your time and prevent squandering your energy and time on activities that are not necessary if you take this step.
Lucky Colour: Yellow
Lucky Number: 5
Cancer (Jun 22–Jul 22):
Even though you might have some minor health problems this week, there are no serious illnesses that are anticipated, so you will be fairly fortunate. But you shouldn't ignore your health and should make it a habit to routinely engage in activities like yoga, meditation, and physical activity in order to maintain your fitness and health. Jupiter will be positioned in the second house of your Moon sign, and as a consequence, this week you may be presented with fresh plans and new deals that promise to be more lucrative than you had anticipated. It is important to avoid making any judgments that are rash or hurried because they might not result in the benefits that were anticipated.
This week, you will make an effort to get home from work earlier than usual, and you will be successful in doing so. A family book from the past or an old photograph will bring back memories, and you will find yourself reminiscing about those earlier times. Since Rahu will be positioned in the ninth house of your Moon sign this week, any persistent family troubles may be detrimental to your professional achievements. Your level of energy will fall as a result of this, and it is recommended that you take measures to manage and improve it as soon as possible. Those who are preparing for competitive examinations can experience some difficulties this week with their level of self-confidence and their level of effort. Particularly toward the middle of the week, you will find yourself with a lot of negative thoughts regarding your education. There is no subject that you will be able to concentrate on because of this.
Lucky Colour: Silver
Lucky Number: 2
Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23):
This week, Jupiter will be in the ninth house of your Moon sign, and to improve your health, you will need to begin your day with some form of physical activity. It is also essential that you comprehend that the moment has come for you to begin feeling positive about yourself. You should therefore make this adjustment a part of your daily routine and make an effort to keep it up consistently. Even though you are aware of the significance of money, there is no question that you have been spending it irresponsibly. This week, however, you might have to deal with the repercussions of the mistakes you made in the past. This is because Rahu is located in the ninth house of your Moon sign, which means that there will be numerous instances in which a member of your immediate family will need money from you, but you will not have any available to give them. The relationship that you have with them can get strained as a result of this.
When you are having disagreements with members of your family this week, it is important that you do not lose your patience. Mostly, since you and the members of your family can have different points of view while discussing something, which might then result in making a mountain out of a molehill. Therefore, if you do not provide them with this opportunity, the situation may resolve itself. It is important to pay attention to your instincts before entering into any kind of business collaboration with a person you know, a close friend, or a relative. There is a possibility that a person whose comments you have been disregarding because you think them to be insignificant may provide you with a major suggestion for the expansion of your organisation. Based on your education horoscope, students born under your zodiac sign may be unable to take advantage of several educational opportunities this week. This may become more aggressive and irritable in you. As a result, you will need to exercise self-control over your feelings and refrain from overthinking.
Lucky Colour: Gold
Lucky Number: 1
Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23):
During this week, Saturn will be in the seventh house of your Moon sign, and as a result, the bad health of your parents may be a major reason for concern for you. Participate in activities for a period of time in order to free yourself from all of your concerns and to achieve mental tranquillity. This week, you will have financial luck on your side; nevertheless, if you need to make any investments during this period, you should first evaluate the reality of the situation and only then proceed with the investment. In the alternative, your money can become stuck. This week, if you try to push your decisions on your family, you will only be doing harm to your own interests.
Therefore, it is important to be patient in every circumstance and to make an effort to find a solution. As a result of Jupiter's position in the eleventh house of your Moon sign, the atmosphere at the workplace will be friendly and upbeat this week. The completion of significant tasks with the appropriate assistance from your coworkers will be possible as a result of this. By doing so, you will be able to easily release yourself from your professional obligations, arrive home early, and spend meaningful time with your family. A significant number of children will be seen displaying their knowledge and contributing to some work that is being done at home this week. They will receive encouragement and admiration from their parents as a result of this. When you are in this stage of your life, you should avoid being unduly proud of your schooling.
Lucky Colour: Brown
Lucky Number: 4
Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23):
As a consequence of Rahu's placement in the fifth house of your Moon sign, individuals who are not physically present at home will be informed about the ill health of a close family member through phone calls or other forms of communication channels. Because of this, you will feel anxious. Since you are likely to have financial losses this week, you should exercise the utmost caution in all situations that are associated with transactions. To flip numerous unfavourable circumstances around in your advantage, this is the only way to do it. When you are organising a party, it is a good idea to invite your close friends because there will be a lot of people who will make you feel better.
At the same time, this week, you will have the ability to quickly catch the attention of your family members without having to do anything particularly noteworthy. You are going to have the need to get together with some old acquaintances this week, which may result in you taking a break from your work. Nevertheless, a trip of this unexpected kind can cause many of your tasks to be disrupted. As a result, it is recommended that you create any arrangements while keeping in mind the deadlines that have been established for your assignments. The students who are studying information technology, engineering, and other related fields will be able to get good outcomes even with minimal effort at this period. Since there is a strong probability that any examination you take during this period will provide you with the chance to demonstrate your skills and come out with a good grade.
Lucky Colour: Pink
Lucky Number: 7
Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22):
Your health will be stronger than normal during this time period, and you may find relief from a variety of physical difficulties. This will be a time when multiple planets will be shifting positions from the beginning of the week to the conclusion of the week. Jupiter will be located in the ninth house of your Moon sign, and as a consequence, if you were thinking about making any investments relating to your property, this week is anticipated to be significantly more favourable than it would normally be. You may be able to earn more income by renting out a piece of your property, in addition to the fact that this investment will be advantageous for you. This week, it is conceivable that you will go out to make some purchases for your household; nevertheless, if you spend an excessive amount of money on products that are not necessary, you may end up creating financial difficulties for yourself.
Your reputation and image inside the family will also be affected as a result of this change. During this week, the presence of Saturn in the fifth house of your Moon sign, along with the presence of numerous planets that are helpful to you, is not favourable for those who are working against you. While they will be active during this period, you will be successful in conquering them at every stage and turning them into your allies. This will allow you to progress through the game. This period will be more favourable than typical for students who are interested in pursuing careers in engineering, law, and medicine. You may hear encouraging news from a close friend this week regarding admittance to a university located outside of your own country. Having said that, even at this period, you will need to bear in mind that the impossible can be accomplished with the application of hard work. Consequently, keeping this in mind, you should proceed to aim your efforts in the appropriate path.
Lucky Colour: Maroon
Lucky Number: 8
Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21):
The planet Saturn will be in the fourth house of your Moon sign, and as a consequence, you might want to think about committing sometime after supper to morning activities, like as yoga and exercise, which you have not been able to finish this week. You must leave work on time in order to ensure that you are able to consume dinner on time and then go for a short stroll outside the house in order to digest the food that you have consumed. It is therefore imperative that you make the most of the efforts that you are making in this direction. At the beginning of this week and until the end of it, you will need to avoid friends and family members who ask you for loans on a regular basis and then put off returning them when it is time to do so.
Providing financial assistance at this time will be damaging to your situation. Your family will have a great deal of joy throughout this week, as a great number of members of your family will work hard to ensure that you are content. After witnessing their efforts, you will discover that you are also making an effort to cultivate a positive environment within your own home. This week will bring things back to normal, and your business will start moving in a positive way. If you have already experienced some disappointments in your profession in the past, this week will put things back to normal. In addition to that, this will assist you in finding relief from mental stress. As the week progresses, your romantic life will become a significant cause of confusion with reference to your academic pursuits. In this circumstance, you should make an effort to strike a balance between your love life and your academic pursuits. Keep in mind that you have the entirety of your life to devote to love, but that this week you need to focus on your studies.
Lucky Colour: Purple
Lucky Number: 3
Capricorn (Dec 22–Jan 21):
The planet Jupiter will be in the seventh house of your Moon sign this week, and as a consequence, you will need to make the most of the additional energy you have to achieve the best possible health outcomes. You run the risk of wasting this energy by channelling it in the wrong direction. Therefore, the most effective way to make use of your energy would be to spend time with your family and friends, or to participate in extracurricular activities with them. This week, as a result of Saturn's placement in your third house, you will be able to put into action some significant plans, which will result in new and positive financial advantages for you. You will be able to bring in more wealth as a result of this, and you will be able to put some of your money into your savings account for the future.
Because you spend an excessive amount of time with your friends, you may miss an important family activity this week. This could result in reprimands from members of your family. As a result of the placement of the majority of planets in your zodiac sign, some of you will probably be experiencing a pleasant career change or a transfer that you have been hoping for during this time period. Nevertheless, to accomplish this, you will need to establish a positive relationship with your superiors from the very beginning of your relationship. This week, there will be no disruptions to the educational experience of students who are born under your zodiac sign. This time appears to be very fortunate for female students, particularly due to the fact that the transitory positions of numerous planets are anticipated to bring about favourable changes in their lives.
Lucky Colour: Black
Lucky Number: 8
Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19):
By practising pranayama throughout this period, you can alleviate many of the concerns that you are experiencing in terms of your health. During this week, instead of focusing your attention on an excessive number of duties, hone in on the necessary tasks. Since Jupiter will be in the sixth house of your Moon sign this week, your superiors will show you genuine admiration and promote you to higher positions. Your income will improve as a result of this, which will enable you to earn a substantial amount of money. Saving money, on the other hand, will become more challenging as expenses continue to rise. Maintain control of your finances and make it a priority to increase the amount of money in your bank account.
During the course of this week, a close friend or associate may betray you at a moment when you require their assistance the most. Therefore, you should avoid placing an excessive amount of reliance on other people for any of your needs, as this will lead to difficulties in the future. There is a possibility that you will be in a rush this week and will make the error of presuming that your task is finished. As a result, you should hold off on sending your paperwork to your superiors until you are very positive that everything is finished. It is highly recommended that each document be double-checked. Some students who are interested in studying in another country are likely to go this week. Therefore, if you are making efforts in this area, you should continue making those efforts because you will undoubtedly attain success.
Lucky Colour: Blue
Lucky Number: 11
Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20):
On account of Rahu's placement in the twelfth house of your Moon sign, it is possible that you could encounter some issues that are associated with your eyes during this week. As a result, it is recommended to steer clear of regions that are dusty or excessively polluted and, where it is feasible, to walk barefoot on grass that is green grass for around thirty minutes in the morning. These actions will lead to favourable outcomes. Given that Jupiter will be in the fifth house of your Moon sign this week, any transactions that have been related to real estate that you have performed in the past may be finalised. This will not only provide you with benefits, but it will also help you achieve a significant amount of success in safeguarding your future.
This week, it might be a significant strain for many people to spend the entire day performing duties around the house, such as washing dishes and doing laundry. Consequently, formulating a strategy to make the most efficient use of your time will turn out to be your only choice. In that case, you run the risk of becoming disinterested in the chores around the house, which can lead to indifference. This week, you will be a slacker, which will prevent you from being able to evaluate difficult circumstances. It is possible that you will mistakenly overlook your adversaries during this period, which may result in your adversaries developing a significant strategy to attack you at your place of employment. Based on your education horoscope, students born under your zodiac sign may be unable to take advantage of several educational opportunities this week. It is possible that this will result in increased hostility and irritability. As a result, you will need to exercise self-control over your feelings and refrain from overthinking.
Lucky Colour: Sea Green
Lucky Number: 12