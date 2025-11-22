Weekly Horoscope For November 23–29, 2025: Major Life Changes Ahead For Aries, Taurus, Leo & Scorpio

The younger members of your family will be impressed by you, and you will be effective in developing a positive image among the more senior members of your family. Considering that Guru Maharaja will be positioned in the fourth house of your Moon sign, this will be of great assistance to you in relieving a substantial amount of mental stress. During this week, you will be able to successfully keep your optimism throughout each phase, which will allow you to tackle the current issue with confidence. During this time period, you will also be successful in working on your talents and experience, and you will make the most of the opportunities that they present to you. Students of your zodiac sign who are pursuing degrees in fields such as information technology, fashion, medicine, law, or interior design will have a more favourable week than they would otherwise have. Because of the effort that they have put in in the past, they will be presented with a multitude of chances. Students born under this zodiac sign who have a passion for reading and education will undoubtedly be able to make the most of these opportunities. As a result, it is essential to comprehend your objectives and to persist in working towards that end.