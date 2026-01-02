Five Indian Cricketers Who Could Announce International Retirement In 2026

India’s squad transition could push several senior cricketers toward retirement in 2026
Form, fitness, and selection dynamics have reduced opportunities for some veterans
Players like Shami, Chahal, Rahane, Jadeja and Shardul face growing competition from younger talent
India’s cricketing landscape is evolving rapidly, with fresh talent pushing for spots across formats. For several players who have served Indian cricket with distinction over the years, 2026 could be the year they officially bring down the curtain on their international careers.
Retirement in modern cricket is rarely abrupt. It often comes after months of reduced selection, changing fitness demands, and quiet signals from selectors. For some of India’s most recognisable names, 2026 could be the year when the international chapter finally closes.
Five Indian cricketers who might retire in 2026
Mohammed Shami
Mohammed Shami has been one of India’s premier fast bowlers for over a decade, known for his seam movement and knack for breakthroughs. However, his international appearances have dwindled since the 2023 ODI World Cup, with limited call-ups in recent years partly due to recurring injuries and fitness concerns. The 35-year-old’s struggles to regain a permanent place in the national side, coupled with whispers of friction with selectors, suggest he could be contemplating retirement in 2026 if opportunities remain scarce.
Yuzvendra Chahal
India’s veteran leg-spinner, has not featured in international cricket since 2023, despite being a key limited-overs weapon earlier in his career. At 35, with younger spinners like Kuldeep Yadav and Washington Sundar ahead in the pecking order, Chahal’s window for a comeback appears narrow. The combination of age, selection dynamics, and focus on newer talent could make 2026 the natural endpoint for his India journey.
Ajinkya Rahane
Ajinkya Rahane was once a mainstay in India’s Test lineup, admired for his classical technique and composure. But the 37-year-old’s last appearance came in mid-2023, and despite efforts to push for returns, selectors seem to favour younger batters. As with many cricketers approaching the twilight of their careers, Rahane might choose 2026 to formalise a retirement that the current team context has already nudged him toward.
Ravindra Jadeja
The star all-rounder remains one of India’s most celebrated all-rounders, but his role, especially in limited-overs formats, has diminished. After announcing his T20 retirement earlier, Jadeja’s ODI and Test places have increasingly come under pressure from emerging all-rounders. The 37-year-old is still competitive, yet if opportunities continue to dwindle, 2026 might be when he edges closer to international retirement while still contributing domestically and in leagues.
Shardul Thakur
Shardul Thakur has been a valuable seam option for India across formats, but like his senior teammates, he faces intense competition and fewer chances as younger pacers emerge. At 33, consistent selection is not guaranteed, and if India’s rotation policies limit his appearances further in 2026, the experienced campaigner could decide to step away from the international stage while he still performs well in domestic cricket and the IPL.