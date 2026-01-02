Five Indian Cricketers Who Could Announce International Retirement In 2026

As Indian cricket evolves, several senior stars including Shami, Chahal, Rahane, Jadeja and Shardul Thakur could consider announcing international retirement in 2026

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Five Indian Cricketers Who Could Announce International Retirement In 2026
Mohammed Shami last represented India in the Champions Trophy 2025 final in March. Photo: File/AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India’s squad transition could push several senior cricketers toward retirement in 2026

  • Form, fitness, and selection dynamics have reduced opportunities for some veterans

  • Players like Shami, Chahal, Rahane, Jadeja and Shardul face growing competition from younger talent

India’s cricketing landscape is evolving rapidly, with fresh talent pushing for spots across formats. For several players who have served Indian cricket with distinction over the years, 2026 could be the year they officially bring down the curtain on their international careers.

Retirement in modern cricket is rarely abrupt. It often comes after months of reduced selection, changing fitness demands, and quiet signals from selectors. For some of India’s most recognisable names, 2026 could be the year when the international chapter finally closes.

Five Indian cricketers who might retire in 2026

Mohammed Shami

mohammed shami X ICC
Bengal cricketer Mohammed Shami. Photo: X | ICC
info_icon

Mohammed Shami has been one of India’s premier fast bowlers for over a decade, known for his seam movement and knack for breakthroughs. However, his international appearances have dwindled since the 2023 ODI World Cup, with limited call-ups in recent years partly due to recurring injuries and fitness concerns. The 35-year-old’s struggles to regain a permanent place in the national side, coupled with whispers of friction with selectors, suggest he could be contemplating retirement in 2026 if opportunities remain scarce.

Yuzvendra Chahal

Indian Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal
Yuzvendra Chahal Photo: File
info_icon

India’s veteran leg-spinner, has not featured in international cricket since 2023, despite being a key limited-overs weapon earlier in his career. At 35, with younger spinners like Kuldeep Yadav and Washington Sundar ahead in the pecking order, Chahal’s window for a comeback appears narrow. The combination of age, selection dynamics, and focus on newer talent could make 2026 the natural endpoint for his India journey.

Related Content
Related Content

Ajinkya Rahane

ajinkya rahane X file
Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane. Photo: File
info_icon

Ajinkya Rahane was once a mainstay in India’s Test lineup, admired for his classical technique and composure. But the 37-year-old’s last appearance came in mid-2023, and despite efforts to push for returns, selectors seem to favour younger batters. As with many cricketers approaching the twilight of their careers, Rahane might choose 2026 to formalise a retirement that the current team context has already nudged him toward.

Ravindra Jadeja

ravindra-jadeja-india-vs-new-zealand-test-ap-photo
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates the dismissal of New Zealand's Tom Blundell during the day three of the second cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium , in Pune, India, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
info_icon

The star all-rounder remains one of India’s most celebrated all-rounders, but his role, especially in limited-overs formats, has diminished. After announcing his T20 retirement earlier, Jadeja’s ODI and Test places have increasingly come under pressure from emerging all-rounders. The 37-year-old is still competitive, yet if opportunities continue to dwindle, 2026 might be when he edges closer to international retirement while still contributing domestically and in leagues.

Shardul Thakur

Shardul Thakur Ranji Trophy file photo
Shardul Thakur bowled six wicketless overs on Day 2 of the second unofficial Test against England Lions. Photo: PTI
info_icon

Shardul Thakur has been a valuable seam option for India across formats, but like his senior teammates, he faces intense competition and fewer chances as younger pacers emerge. At 33, consistent selection is not guaranteed, and if India’s rotation policies limit his appearances further in 2026, the experienced campaigner could decide to step away from the international stage while he still performs well in domestic cricket and the IPL.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Usman Khawaja Confirms Retirement, Fifth Ashes Test To Be His Final International Match

  2. India Vs New Zealand ODIs 2026 Team Selection: Will Weak Vijay Hazare Show Condemn Rishabh Pant?

  3. The Ashes 2025-26: Travis Head Likely To Miss BBL Amid Workload Concerns For Upcoming T20 World Cup

  4. Nicholas Lee To Become India Women’s New Strength And Conditioning Coach After WPL: Report

  5. Big Bash League 2025-26: Babar Azam Fires As Sydney Sixers Beat Melbourne Renegades By Six Wickets

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Venus Williams Set For Australian Open Return After Receiving Wild-Card Entry

  2. United Cup 2026 Preview: Format, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know About Mixed Teams Tennis Event

  3. New Year 2026 Tennis Mania: Two Jam-Packed Tune-Up Weeks Await Down Under, Ahead Of Australian Open

  4. Nick Kyrgios Vs Aryna Sabalenka: Australian Wins Battle Of The Sexes Showdown In Dubai

  5. Nick Kyrgios Defeats Aryna Sabalenka In ‘Battle of the Sexes’ Showdown In Dubai

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Alliance Crumbles In Marathwada – BJP Goes Solo

  2. J&K LG’s Order To Form Animal Welfare Board Draws Mixed Reactions

  3. India, Pakistan Exchange Nuclear Installations Lists Amid Strained Ties

  4. Day In Pics: January 01, 2026

  5. Bihar Deputy CM Hints Probe Into Alleged Illegal Land Holdings Of Lalu Prasad

Entertainment News

  1. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

  2. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

  3. Rajesh Khanna: End Of A Dream

  4. Farooq Shaikh Death Anniversary | On Warm Memories And Difficult Goodbyes

  5. Outlook’s Picks: 6 Best Indian Indie Films Of 2025

US News

  1. Zohran Mamdani Sworn In As NYC’s Youngest And First Muslim Mayor

  2. U.S. Military Strikes 3 Suspected Drug-Smuggling Boats, Killing 3

  3. Trump-Zelenskyy Meet: Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal 'Closer Than Ever'

  4. India Flags Concern Over Mass H-1B Visa Interview Cancellations

  5. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

World News

  1. Another Bangladeshi Hindu Businessman Stabbed, Set On Fire

  2. Bulgaria Joins Eurozone As Euro Replaces Lev In Phased Currency Transition

  3. Outlook Year-Ender: What The Internet Found Interesting In 2025

  4. Ukrainian Drone Strike On New Year Celebration Kills 24 In Russia’s Kherson Region

  5. Russia Releases Chilling Video Of Alleged Drone Wreckage

Latest Stories

  1. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

  2. Unnao Rape Case Survivor Appeals For Public Support Amid Online Smear Campaign

  3. Usman Khawaja Confirms Retirement, Fifth Ashes Test To Be His Final International Match

  4. Two Die In Bengal As Families Link Deaths To Anxiety Over SIR

  5. Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 1: Agastya Nanda-Dharmendra's Film Starts Off On A Promising Note

  6. Jana Nayagan: Trailer For Thalapathy Vijay's Film To Release On THIS Date

  7. UP Weather Alert: Dense Fog and Cold Wave Persist Across Uttar Pradesh

  8. Outlook Anniversary Issue: The City That Remembered Us