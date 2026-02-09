Is Mohamed Shami Part Of India's ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Team? Why Is He Trending Today?

Bengal post a mammoth 629 runs in response to Andhra's first innings total of 295 runs thus almost cementing their place in the semi-finals of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26

V
Vikas Patwal
Updated on:
Updated on:
Mohammed Shami half-century
Mohammed Shami smashes a quick-fire fifty for Bengal against Andhra in Ranji Trophy 2025-26 quarter-final.
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Mohammed Shami is the 2nd highest wicket-taker for Bengal in Ranji Trophy 2025-26

  • He last featured for India in the Champions Trophy 2025 final against New Zealand

  • Bengal have almost cemented their place in the semi-finals of Ranji Trophy 2025-26

Out of favour Indian speedster Mohammed Shami has become the talk of the town once again however, this time not with the ball but with the bat.

While coming in to bat for Bengal at No.10 in the quarter-final against Andhra, Shami slammed a 31-ball half-century, playing a significant role in his team posting a mammoth 629 runs in their first innings.

He smashed seven fours and three sixes in 53-run innings of just 33 balls.

Mohammed Shami who has been snubbed by the Indian selectors from all formats of the game is striving to make a comeback. His grinding is bearing fruits for him as he earlier did well in the white-ball domestic tournaments - Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy and now has carried the same form in the red-ball as well.

The 35-year old pacer is not getting any younger but even at this ripe age he has been Bengal's 2nd highest wicket in the ongoing Ranji season with 28 wickets in 6 matches.

Bengal Have One Foot Into The Semifinals

Bengal are in a strong position against Andhra Pradesh in the quarter-final of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26. In response to Andhra's first innings score of 295 runs, Bengal replied with a mammoth 629 runs on the back of a stunning 299-run innings by their veteran No.3 batter Sudip Kumar Gharami.

Unfortunately, he missed a historic triple by just 1 run but still he played a scintillating knock to almost take Bengal into the semifinals.

