Bengal Vs Andhra Pradesh LIVE Cricket Score, Ranji Trophy 2025-26 QF: BEN On Brink Of Securing Semi-Final Spot
Bengal stands on the brink of a semi-final berth after Sudip Gharami’s historic 299 powered them to a massive 334-run first-innings lead. Andhra Pradesh enters the final day in survival mode, reeling at 64/3 and still trailing the hosts by 270 runs in Kalyani
Bengal's Akash Deep plays a shot during the fourth day of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 cricket match between Bengal and Gujarat, at Eden Gardens, in Kolkata. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
Good Morning Indian Cricket fans. Welcome to our live coverage of the 5th and final day of the Ranji Trophy quarter-final between Bengal and Andhra Pradesh at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground. After four grueling days of red-ball cricket, Bengal enters this final stretch with a semi-final berth against Jammu & Kashmir firmly in sight. The contest began with Bengal's bowlers setting the tone as Mukesh Kumar's five-wicket haul restricted Andhra to 295. However, the narrative shifted entirely during Bengal's massive first-innings reply. The match saw a historic yet heartbreaking performance from Sudip Gharami, who anchored the innings with a monumental 299, falling just one run short of a triple century. Supported by a steady 95 from Shakir Gandhi and a blistering half-century by the returning Mohammed Shami, Bengal posted a colossal 629. Following along for the real-time updates, live scores and more.
LIVE UPDATES
Bengal Vs Andhra Pradesh LIVE Cricket Score, Ranji Trophy 2025-26 QF: Mohammed Shami Watch
Mohd Shami might have picked up a solitary wicket in the 1st innings but it was his batting that did the talk. The veteran scored a 33-ball 53 as Bengal racked up 629-10 in their first innings.