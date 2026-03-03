India Vs Afghanistan Series 2026: Can Auqib Nabi Make National Team Debut? BCCI Clarifies Stance

India vs Afghanistan Series 2026: Ranji Trophy star Auqib Nabi has emerged as a contender for India’s Afghanistan tour after a 60-wicket season, which powered Jammu and Kashmir to a maiden title

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published At:
India vs Afghanistan series 2026 Auqib Nabi international debut BCCI Devajit Saikia comments
File photo of Jammu and Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi in action in Ranji Trophy. | Photo: X/BCCIdomestic
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Auqib Nabi claimed 60 wickets in 10 Ranji matches, including a record seven five-wicket hauls

  • The 29-year-old starred as Jammu and Kashmir defeated Karnataka to lift their maiden Ranji Trophy title

  • Former India captain Sourav Ganguly among prominent voices backing Nabi for national selection

  • BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirms selectors attended Ranji matches and are tracking domestic talents

India vs Afghanistan Series 2026: Ever since his exploits for Jammu and Kashmir en route to their maiden Ranji Trophy title, pacer Auqib Nabi has been the talk of the town. Big names, including former captain Sourav Ganguly, have called for Nabi to be called up to the national team squad for India’s multi-format tour of Afghanistan.

Nabi was a standout performer in India’s domestic tournament, taking 60 wickets in 10 games to finish as this year’s highest wicket-taker. He also took a record seven five-wicket hauls as J&K beat Karnataka in the final.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia clarified the national selectors’ stance on Nabi, saying that the stage has been set “so that no proper talent goes unnoticed”.

“He has played very well. His contribution has been major to the success of the team,” Saikia told Times of India, discussing the 29-year-old’s performance.

“He took five wickets in the quarter-final, five wickets in the semi-final, and left nothing in the final. His spell changed the final. So, everybody is taking note of it.”

Related Content
Jammu and Kashmir players pose with the trophy after the team's victory in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 final against Karnataka, at KSCA Stadium in Hubballi. - PTI
Jammu And Kashmir Script Ranji Trophy History, Crush Karnataka To Lift Maiden Title
Jammu and Kashmir's Auqib Nabi with teammates, celebrates the wicket of Karnataka's Mayank Agarwal on day four of their Ranji Trophy 2025-26 final at KSCA Cricket Stadium in Hubballi. - PTI
Karnataka Vs Jammu And Kashmir, Ranji Trophy Final Day 4: Nabi, Iqbal Take J&K Close To Maiden Title
Auqib Nabi celebrating with Jammu and Kashmir teammates after dismissing KL Rahul, Karun Nair and Smaran Ravichandran in Ranji Trophy 2025-26 final. - BCCIdomestic/X
Auqib Nabi Out-Swings KL Rahul, Karun Nair In Ranji Trophy Final: Watch
Jammu and Kashmir's Vanshaj Sharma with teammates , seen celebrating after the team's victory in the Ranji Trophy semifinal cricket match against Bengal, at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, in Kalyani, West Bengal, Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026.  - PTI
Against The Odds: J&K’s Entry Into Ranji Final Puts Spotlight On Infrastructure Shortages
Related Content

“We have entrusted our selectors to be present at each and every Ranji Trophy game. In the final and in other matches, our selectors were present,” he added. “I am sure they have done their job well. He was already in the limelight. The selectors will take a call.”

Saikia highlighted the role of the Jammu and Kashmir selectors in Nabi’s selection, and said that it’s up to the national team selectors – led by chief selector Ajit Agarkar – whether to give Nabi the nod.

“Regarding Nabi, he has come from Baramulla. Who brought him to this position? The selectors in J&K,” Saikia said. “The BCCI selectors did not bring him. But when he plays domestic cricket and represents his state team, the BCCI selectors keep an eye on domestic matches.”

India’s multi-format series against Afghanistan includes a one-off Test that starts on June 10.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Confirm Return To M. Chinnaswamy Stadium For IPL 2026 Home Matches

  2. Will Sanju Samson Miss India Vs England, T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final? Fans React To ICC Ban Reports

  3. South Africa Vs New Zealand Match Facts, T20 World Cup 2026: All You Need To Know About 1st Semi-Final At Eden Gardens

  4. India Vs England Semi-Final Uncertainties: What Happens If IND V ENG T20 World Cup Knockout Match Gets Abandoned?

  5. War Cloud Looms Over Pakistan's Tour Of Bangladesh 2026 - Here's What We Know

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi, All England Open 2026: Sen Stuns World No. 1 In Dramatic Upset

  4. Lakshya Sen vs Shi Yuqi LIVE Streaming, Round Of 32 All England Open 2026: When And Where To Watch

  5. All England Open Badminton Championships 2026: Preview, Live Streaming, Indians To Watch In BWF Super 1000 Tournament

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Carney In India: Amid Global Uncertainty, India And Canada Rebuild Bridges

  2. Kashmir Erupts In Protest Over Killing Of Iranian Supreme Leader

  3. All 14 JNU students Out  Of Tihar Jail After Court Orders Immediate Release

  4. Day In Pics: March 02, 2026

  5. The Curious Timing Of PM Modi’s Israel Visit

Entertainment News

  1. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  2. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  3. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

  4. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  5. 10 Years Of Aligarh: Dignity, Shame And The Cost Of Being Seen

US News

  1. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  2. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  3. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  4. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  5. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

World News

  1. US-Israel-Iran War: Explosions Heard In Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Israel Seizes Land In Lebanon

  2. Selective Outrage, Double Standards, And The Erosion Of International Law

  3. Khamenei’s Killing: What Iranian Women Feel About Regime Change 

  4. Missing In Action: The Inability Of Toothless Global Bodies To Stop Wars

  5. Passing The Watermelon: Questions Over Timing Of Modi's Israel Visit

Latest Stories

  1. Barcelona Vs Atletico Madrid Preview, Copa Del Rey SF: Head-To-Head, Lineups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  2. Selective Outrage, Double Standards, And The Erosion Of International Law

  3. Decapitation & Deterrence: The Iranian Regime At A Historic Crossroads

  4. Khamenei’s Killing: What Iranian Women Feel About Regime Change 

  5. Oil Trade In Crisis, Markets Anxious As Attacks Escalate At Strategically Crucial Strait Of Hormuz

  6. US-Israel-Iran War: Explosions Heard In Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Israel Seizes Land In Lebanon

  7. Modi Speaks to Netanyahu, Calls for Civilian Safety and End to Hostilities

  8. India Vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: Men In Blue Pull Off Their Highest Run-Chase - Check List