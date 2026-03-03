India Vs Afghanistan Series 2026: Can Auqib Nabi Make National Team Debut? BCCI Clarifies Stance

Summary of this article
Auqib Nabi claimed 60 wickets in 10 Ranji matches, including a record seven five-wicket hauls
The 29-year-old starred as Jammu and Kashmir defeated Karnataka to lift their maiden Ranji Trophy title
Former India captain Sourav Ganguly among prominent voices backing Nabi for national selection
BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirms selectors attended Ranji matches and are tracking domestic talents
India vs Afghanistan Series 2026: Ever since his exploits for Jammu and Kashmir en route to their maiden Ranji Trophy title, pacer Auqib Nabi has been the talk of the town. Big names, including former captain Sourav Ganguly, have called for Nabi to be called up to the national team squad for India’s multi-format tour of Afghanistan.
Nabi was a standout performer in India’s domestic tournament, taking 60 wickets in 10 games to finish as this year’s highest wicket-taker. He also took a record seven five-wicket hauls as J&K beat Karnataka in the final.
BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia clarified the national selectors’ stance on Nabi, saying that the stage has been set “so that no proper talent goes unnoticed”.
“He has played very well. His contribution has been major to the success of the team,” Saikia told Times of India, discussing the 29-year-old’s performance.
“He took five wickets in the quarter-final, five wickets in the semi-final, and left nothing in the final. His spell changed the final. So, everybody is taking note of it.”
“We have entrusted our selectors to be present at each and every Ranji Trophy game. In the final and in other matches, our selectors were present,” he added. “I am sure they have done their job well. He was already in the limelight. The selectors will take a call.”
Saikia highlighted the role of the Jammu and Kashmir selectors in Nabi’s selection, and said that it’s up to the national team selectors – led by chief selector Ajit Agarkar – whether to give Nabi the nod.
“Regarding Nabi, he has come from Baramulla. Who brought him to this position? The selectors in J&K,” Saikia said. “The BCCI selectors did not bring him. But when he plays domestic cricket and represents his state team, the BCCI selectors keep an eye on domestic matches.”