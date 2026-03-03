India Vs Australia, One‑Off Test: Renuka Singh Ruled Out, Kashvee Gautam Named Replacement

India vs Australia, One-off Test: India have been dealt a setback ahead of the pink-ball Test in Perth, with Renuka Singh Thakur ruled out for workload management and Kashvee Gautam being drafted in as cover

Summary

Summary of this article

  • Renuka Singh Thakur withdrawn from the one-off Test due to workload management

  • BCCI confirm Kashvee Gautam has been named as her replacement

  • Renuka to remain under medical supervision as India manage her fitness carefully

  • India won the T20I leg 2-1 but were swept 3-0 in the ODI series

The Indian women's team currently touring Australia suffered a blow on Tuesday with experienced pacer Renuka Singh Thakur ruled out of the one-off Test against the home team due to workload management.

Kashvee Gautam has been named as Renuka's replacement, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said in a statement.

"Team India pacer Renuka Thakur has been ruled out of the Only-Test at the WACA Ground in Perth, which is part of the ongoing multi-format series against Australia Women," Saikia said in the statement.

"To better manage her workload, Renuka has been advised rest and will be unavailable for selection for the pink-ball Test. The BCCI medical team will be closely monitoring Renuka's fitness progress.

"The women's selection committee has named Kashvee Gautam as her replacement. Kashvee was also part of the ODI squad in the ongoing multi-format series."

The Test match begins on Friday.

Kashvee has played six ODIs for India, taking three wickets, and has 19 wickets to her name in 18 Women's Premier League matches.

India won the T20I series 2-1 and were whitewashed in the three-match ODI rubber.

