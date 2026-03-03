War Cloud Looms Over Pakistan's Tour Of Bangladesh 2026 - Here's What We Know

Pakistan is set to tour Bangladesh for a three-match ODI series from 11-15 March, however the series is now in jeopardy due to rising tensions in the Middle East

Outlook Sports Desk
Uncertainty lies over Pakistans tour of Bangladesh
Pakistan has to travel to Bangladesh for a three-match ODI series from March 11-15 Photo: File
  • Pakistan is set to tour Bangladesh for a three-match series from March 11-15

  • The series is in danger due to travel uncertainty caused by US-Israel-Iraq war

  • All the three match will take place in the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur

Amid rising geopolitical tensions, uncertainty looms over Pakistan's tour of Bangladesh for a three-match ODI series in mid-March 2026. According to the previously confirmed itinerary, Pakistan are scheduled to arrive in Dhaka on March 9, two days before the series starts.

However, the tour has come under a cloud due to the developments in the Middle East. Since the United States of America and Israel launched strikes on Iran, travel shutdowns and cancellations have already affected sporting tours and put scheduled events in doubt.

Pakistan is not directly involved in this war; however, its geographical proximity to Iran and the well-documented ties with both Washington and Tehran put the country in a precarious position. And with the Middle East situation continuing to evolve fast, all aspects of life in the country are also getting affected.

"The ongoing regional tensions have made the tour uncertain, which, according to the insiders, would only proceed if the prevailing situation does not escalate travel risks or security concerns," Geo Super reported.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) claims that it has not received any official communication from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) regarding a possible postponement of the tour.

BCB cricket operations chairman Nazmul Abedin said the board remains in the dark over any change of plans from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

"If this comes to a stage where they can't travel, then we cannot do anything," Cricbuzz quoted BCB cricket operations chairman Nazmul Abedin in a report. "But so far we haven't received any correspondence from PCB in that regard.

Here, it's pertinent to note that direct flights between the two countries resumed earlier this year after a 14-year hiatus. Also, a sense of normalcy has returned to Bangladesh after the election of a new government following the ouster of Sheikh Hasina as the country's prime minister.

Pakistan's Tour Of Bangladesh 2026 Details

The three matches of the ODI series are scheduled for March 11, 13 and 15 -- all three at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur. It's part of both teams' preparation ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

The series holds special importance for both countries. While the Bangladesh national team was removed from the T20 World Cup 2026 roster by the ICC, leaving the cricket-crazy nation without action or affinity to the marquee tournament, former champions Pakistan failed to reach the knockouts, eliminated in the Super Eight stage on net run rate.

Pakistan are also set to play two Test matches in Bangladesh in May.

