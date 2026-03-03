US-Israel-Iran War And Sports: Clock Ticking As Big-Ticket Events Face Decisions

Even if the events take place successfully, one of the major concerns remains the travel of athletes in and out of the region. Former U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev is among those players who are still stranded in Dubai waiting to get out of there after concluding a tournament there last week. If they are unable to travel soon, there could be a threat to their participation in the BNP Paribas Open starting Wednesday in Indian Wells, California.