US-Israel-Iran War And Sports: Clock Ticking As Big-Ticket Events Face Decisions

Summary of this article
Major sporting events have cancelled are on the cusp of cancellations due to US-Israel-Iran war
The travelling plans of teams and athletes have disrupted due to airspace restrictions and flight cancellations
If the crisis escalates, then it could pose a challenge for global sports as Middle East emerged as a key promoter of global sports in recent years
The spreading war in the Middle East has not only disrupted the trade and stock markets of the world but also has derailed sporting events all across the globe.
Ever since the US and Israel launched scathing wave strikes in Iran on Saturday, there have been cancellations and travel shutdowns shaking events everywhere. The organizers of F1 and major soccer games will soon have to take a call on whether to go ahead with the competitions as per schedule or not.
Over the last decade or so, the Middle East has played a pivotal role in the worldwide sporting landscape, from being hosts and financial sponsors to employers of some of the world's best athletes.
Key Upcoming Events In Jeopardy
Time is running out to make a final decision on whether to cancel or shift the Finalissima soccer match scheduled for Match 27 in Qatar between the European champions, Spain, and the South American winners, Argentina. It will be yet another opportunity for Messi to add another jewel to his crown.
However, amid the rising tensions, Qatar have suspended all soccer games until further notice on Sunday. Argentina also had to feature in a friendly match against Qatar on March 31.
“UEFA is monitoring and carefully assessing all developments of the situation in cooperation with (South American soccer body) CONMEBOL and the (local organizing committee),” European soccer body UEFA told The Associated Press on Monday.
Ronaldo's soccer team, Saudi club Al-Nassr, is already bearing the brunt of a wave of cancelled Asian Champions League matches. F1 races are scheduled in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia next month.
The FI teams follow a practice of flying in their staff and freight well in advance of the location, which makes the window for the respective authorities to take a call even shorter. Governing body FIA says its priority is “safety and well-being.”
Iran's World Cup Participation In Threat?
Iran is due to send its men's soccer team to the U.S. for the World Cup in just over three months, with a first game June 16 against New Zealand in Inglewood, California.
There's doubt over whether Iran can or will take part in the tournament. Iranian soccer federation president Mehdi Taj has said “we cannot be expected to look forward to the World Cup with hope.”
The U.S. government has promised exemptions from its travel bans for athletes and coaches at events like the World Cup and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.
Athletes Stranded
Even if the events take place successfully, one of the major concerns remains the travel of athletes in and out of the region. Former U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev is among those players who are still stranded in Dubai waiting to get out of there after concluding a tournament there last week. If they are unable to travel soon, there could be a threat to their participation in the BNP Paribas Open starting Wednesday in Indian Wells, California.
Some athletes, heading to Italy for the Winter Olympics, are also experiencing difficulties in travelling. The International Paralympic Committee says that while most teams are already in Europe, they are constantly working towards assisting the remaining teams to travel. Iran is due to have one skier at the Paralympics.
The West Indies cricket team and Zimbabwe teams are also stranded in India post their World Cup exit due to the international airspace restrictions caused by war.
A major hub for global sports
The Middle East's influence on world sports has surged in recent years as countries like Saudi Arabia and Qatar have hosted major events and become crucial financial backers.
Besides soccer and auto racing, Qatar has a World Endurance Championship sportscar race this month, a MotoGP motorcycle race, a gymnastics World Cup next month and hosts the first Diamond League track meet of the year in May. Qatar also owns Champions League-winning soccer team Paris Saint-Germain.
Saudi Arabia, which will host the 2034 World Cup in men's soccer, has funded the LIV Golf breakaway league and become a major player in world boxing.