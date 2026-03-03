US-Israel-Iran War And Sports: Clock Ticking As Big-Ticket Events Face Decisions

Time is running out to make a final decision on whether to carry on with the original schedule of major sporting events across the world, as the Middle East crisis has disrupted the travel of most teams and athletes

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
US-Israel-Iran War And Sports
Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring at the King Saud University Stadium, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 19, 2023. AP Photo/Hussein Malla
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Major sporting events have cancelled are on the cusp of cancellations due to US-Israel-Iran war

  • The travelling plans of teams and athletes have disrupted due to airspace restrictions and flight cancellations

  • If the crisis escalates, then it could pose a challenge for global sports as Middle East emerged as a key promoter of global sports in recent years

The spreading war in the Middle East has not only disrupted the trade and stock markets of the world but also has derailed sporting events all across the globe.

Ever since the US and Israel launched scathing wave strikes in Iran on Saturday, there have been cancellations and travel shutdowns shaking events everywhere. The organizers of F1 and major soccer games will soon have to take a call on whether to go ahead with the competitions as per schedule or not.

Over the last decade or so, the Middle East has played a pivotal role in the worldwide sporting landscape, from being hosts and financial sponsors to employers of some of the world's best athletes.

Key Upcoming Events In Jeopardy

Time is running out to make a final decision on whether to cancel or shift the Finalissima soccer match scheduled for Match 27 in Qatar between the European champions, Spain, and the South American winners, Argentina. It will be yet another opportunity for Messi to add another jewel to his crown.

However, amid the rising tensions, Qatar have suspended all soccer games until further notice on Sunday. Argentina also had to feature in a friendly match against Qatar on March 31.

Related Content
Major League Soccer (MLS) Logo. - | Photo: Pexels/Wikimedia Commons
MLS 2026 Guide: Preview, Schedule, World Cup Break, Transfer Updates And More – All You Need To Know
Nepal captain Rohit Paudel (second from left) along with Cricket Association of Nepal officials in Mumbai. - Special Arrangement
Nepal At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Mumbai Event Celebrates Rise Of Rhinos In World Cricket
Josh Hazlewood celebrates the wicket of Quinton De Kock during the ICC World Cup second semifinal match between Australia and South Africa. - File
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Australia Dealt Major Blow As Josh Hazlewood Ruled Out Due To Injury
The Spirit of Winning: Players lift the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup trophy in Navi Mumbai on November 2, 2025 - | Photo: Imago/Sports Press Photo
Racing Ahead: From Empty Stands To World Champs, Women’s Cricket Comes Of Age
Related Content

“UEFA is monitoring and carefully assessing all developments of the situation in cooperation with (South American soccer body) CONMEBOL and the (local organizing committee),” European soccer body UEFA told The Associated Press on Monday.

Ronaldo's soccer team, Saudi club Al-Nassr, is already bearing the brunt of a wave of cancelled Asian Champions League matches. F1 races are scheduled in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia next month.

The FI teams follow a practice of flying in their staff and freight well in advance of the location, which makes the window for the respective authorities to take a call even shorter. Governing body FIA says its priority is “safety and well-being.”

Iran's World Cup Participation In Threat?

Iran is due to send its men's soccer team to the U.S. for the World Cup in just over three months, with a first game June 16 against New Zealand in Inglewood, California.

There's doubt over whether Iran can or will take part in the tournament. Iranian soccer federation president Mehdi Taj has said “we cannot be expected to look forward to the World Cup with hope.”

The U.S. government has promised exemptions from its travel bans for athletes and coaches at events like the World Cup and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Athletes Stranded

Even if the events take place successfully, one of the major concerns remains the travel of athletes in and out of the region. Former U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev is among those players who are still stranded in Dubai waiting to get out of there after concluding a tournament there last week. If they are unable to travel soon, there could be a threat to their participation in the BNP Paribas Open starting Wednesday in Indian Wells, California.

Some athletes, heading to Italy for the Winter Olympics, are also experiencing difficulties in travelling. The International Paralympic Committee says that while most teams are already in Europe, they are constantly working towards assisting the remaining teams to travel. Iran is due to have one skier at the Paralympics.

The West Indies cricket team and Zimbabwe teams are also stranded in India post their World Cup exit due to the international airspace restrictions caused by war.

A major hub for global sports

The Middle East's influence on world sports has surged in recent years as countries like Saudi Arabia and Qatar have hosted major events and become crucial financial backers.

Besides soccer and auto racing, Qatar has a World Endurance Championship sportscar race this month, a MotoGP motorcycle race, a gymnastics World Cup next month and hosts the first Diamond League track meet of the year in May. Qatar also owns Champions League-winning soccer team Paris Saint-Germain.

Saudi Arabia, which will host the 2034 World Cup in men's soccer, has funded the LIV Golf breakaway league and become a major player in world boxing.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. South Africa Vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 1st Semi-Final: Head-To-Head And Match Prediction Of SA Vs NZ

  2. South Africa Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 1st Semi-Final: Kolkata Hourly Weather; What Happens If Match Abandoned?

  3. South Africa Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 1st Semi-Final: Key Battles And Possible XIs

  4. T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: South Africa Coach’s Takes Cheeky Dig At Broadcasters; India Seek 2022 Revenge Vs England

  5. T20 World Cup 2026: Is There Reserve Day For Semi-Finals? What Happens In Case Of Washout?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yuqi LIVE Score, All England Open: Indian Shuttler Faces Stern Test Against World No. 1

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Lakshya Sen vs Shi Yuqi LIVE Streaming, Round Of 32 All England Open 2026: When And Where To Watch

  4. All England Open Badminton Championships 2026: Preview, Live Streaming, Indians To Watch In BWF Super 1000 Tournament

  5. All England Open Preview: Dubai-Stranded Sindhu Forced Out; Lakshya, Satwik-Chirag Spearhead India

Trending Stories

National News

  1. All 14 JNU students Out  Of Tihar Jail After Court Orders Immediate Release

  2. Day In Pics: March 02, 2026

  3. The Curious Timing Of PM Modi’s Israel Visit

  4. Carney In India: Amid Global Uncertainty, India And Canada Rebuild Bridges

  5. Thousands Defy Police Restrictions To Pay Homage To Khamenei In Kashmir

Entertainment News

  1. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  2. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  3. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

  4. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  5. 10 Years Of Aligarh: Dignity, Shame And The Cost Of Being Seen

US News

  1. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  2. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  3. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  4. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  5. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

World News

  1. Missing In Action: The Inability Of Toothless Global Bodies To Stop Wars

  2. US-Israel-Iran War News: Iran Operations Likely To last 4 To 5 weeks, Says Trump

  3. Manufacturing War: The US–Israel Assault on Iran And Threat To West Asia

  4. Passing The Watermelon: Questions Over Timing Of Modi's Israel Visit

  5. The Curious Timing Of PM Modi’s Israel Visit

Latest Stories

  1. Barcelona Vs Atletico Madrid Preview, Copa Del Rey SF: Head-To-Head, Lineups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  2. Selective Outrage, Double Standards, And The Erosion Of International Law

  3. Decapitation & Deterrence: The Iranian Regime At A Historic Crossroads

  4. Khamenei’s Killing: What Iranian Women Feel About Regime Change 

  5. Oil Trade In Crisis, Markets Anxious As Attacks Escalate At Strategically Crucial Strait Of Hormuz

  6. US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: Iran Closes Strait Of Hormuz, US-Israel Strikes Damage Iran's Nuclear Facility

  7. Modi Speaks to Netanyahu, Calls for Civilian Safety and End to Hostilities

  8. India Vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: Men In Blue Pull Off Their Highest Run-Chase - Check List