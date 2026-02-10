Nepal At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Mumbai Event Celebrates Rise Of Rhinos In World Cricket

Event to celebrate Nepal cricket's rise held at Cricket Club of India
Captain Rohit Paudel, Cricket Association of Nepal secretary Paras Khadka in attendance
Fireside conversation with former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar
Nepal national team members and officials of the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) came together with leading voices from the sporting and business ecosystem for an evening celebrating the rise of Nepal cricket in Mumbai. The event marked Nepal’s growing stature on the global stage, while serving as a platform for dialogue and strategic engagement.
The Nepal national team is currently in India for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, marking its third appearance at the global showpiece. The team opened its campaign with a narrow four-run defeat against England. It will next take on Italy in a Group C encounter at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday (February 12).
An ICC Associate Member since 1996, Nepal boasts one of the strongest fan bases among Associate nations. The country was granted T20I status in 2014 and ODI status in 2018.
As for the event, hosted by TCM Sports at the Cricket Club of India, it spotlighted Nepal cricket’s remarkable journey. Among those present were CAN secretary Paras Khadka, treasurer Padam Bahadur Khadka, apart from Nepal captain Rohit Paudel.
The event featured a chat session hosted by presenter-commentator Andrew Leonard, with Paudel, Paras Khadka and Nepal’s former coach Monty Desai. It was followed by a fireside conversation with former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar. The discussions focused on Nepal cricket’s accelerated development, competitive evolution and breakthrough performances at the highest level.
Khadka said: “Nepal cricket has made steady and meaningful progress over the years, supported by structured development and the passion of our players and supporters. Our participation in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 reflects the growth of the game in the country and the direction we are moving in.
"As we compete on the global stage, engagements like this play an important role in building partnerships and supporting our goal of establishing Nepal as a consistent and competitive force in international cricket.”
A key milestone in CAN’s journey has been the launch of the Nepal Premier League. The league has not only deepened domestic pathways for players but has also attracted attention from fans, broadcasters and commercial partners, marking a new chapter in the professionalisation of cricket in Nepal.
Lokesh Sharma, managing director, TCM Sports, said: “Nepal’s rise in international cricket has been nothing short of spectacular. They are an emerging giant-killer, ready to unseat the best with talent, grit, and belief. What stands out is the rapid growth of the game, powered by an unmatched national passion for cricket.
"The credit goes to Cricket Association of Nepal for nurturing this momentum and laying a strong foundation for what we believe is only the beginning of Nepal’s global cricket journey.”