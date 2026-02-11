ICC T20 World Cup Dispatch: Nepal, UAE Powering Growth Engine; Rajapaksa 'Clarifies' Amusing Bat Allegations

India emerged as the overwhelming choice among the host broadcast experts to defend their title, while Associate teams showed just how dangerous they can be. Here are some of the interesting updates and tidbits you might have missed from ICC T20 World Cup 2026

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: bhuvan gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch February 10 record video viewership india bat allegations
Nepal cricket team's fans cheer for them during Nepal's T20 World Cup match against England in Mumbai. Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • ICC reported a 53 percent rise in video views across its digital platforms

  • Biggest growth seen from fans outside the Full Member countries

  • 96 per cent of JioStar experts have backed India to go all the way

  • Sri Lanka batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa raised eyebrows with his comment on bats used by Team India players

The fourth day (Tuesday, February 10) of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 saw Finn Allen and Tim Seifert mount a world record opening partnership en route New Zealand's emphatic 10-wicket victory over the United Arab Emirates. Later, Pakistan avenged their stunning USA upset in 2024 by beating Monank Patel and Co comfortably, this time around.

New Zealand's Finn Allen, right and Tim Seifert greets each other during the T20 World Cup cricket match between New Zealand and United Arab Emirates in Chennai, India, Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026 - (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Tim Seifert-Finn Allen Duo Shatters Highest Partnership Record - Check Full List

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The day also witnessed the list of injury setbacks to participating teams swelling. Sri Lanka's star leg-spin all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga was ruled out of the remainder of the tournament owing to a hamstring injury, and Kiwi southpaw Michael Bracewell re-aggravated a left calf issue to be ruled out as well.

Apart from all the stats, results and on-field action, there was plenty of news, views and chatter off the field as well. Here are some of the interesting updates and tidbits you might have missed from the T20 World Cup:

Related Content
Related Content

New Avenues Fuel Record Video Viewership

The International Cricket Council (ICC) reported a 53 percent rise in video views across its digital platforms from the 2024 edition after the first six games of the T20 World Cup. In a statement, the global governing body said its digital platforms attracted 647 million video views.

Huge growth in viewership has come from countries like Nepal, UAE and USA with their national teams being part of the tournament. "The ICC app has enjoyed an 83% spike in users since 2024, while there has also been 16% more people using the ICC website across the same period," said the ICC.

"The biggest growth has been seen from fans outside the Full Member countries. Nepal, who pushed England hard during their Group C clash on Sunday, leads the way in terms of individual country increases, with users from the southeast Asian country up a staggering 442%."

The growth has been fuelled by non-English commentary on ICC.tv for the first time with the Nepali feed for England versus Nepal and the Hindi feed for India versus USA being the top two streamed matches, stated the world body.

India, Favourite Choice For Tournament Favourites

That India are widely being considered as the team to beat in this edition comes as no surprise to anyone. But it's another thing to know exactly how unanimous that sentiment is, even in a relatively unpredictable format like T20.

The defending champions have nearly every expert from JioStar, official broadcasters of the 20-over showpiece, expecting Suryakumar Yadav and Co to reach at least the final of the tournament. As many as 96 per cent of experts have backed the co-hosts to go all the way and repeat history, including 2007 winners Irfan Pathan and Piyush Chawla, former India Test captain Anil Kumble and leggie Yuzvendra Chahal.

Each of the 46 JioStar experts had India as one of the two finalists, a trend the Men in Blue have followed in the last three men’s ICC events, including the Cricket World Cup 2023, T20 World Cup 2024, and the Champions Trophy 2025, going on to win the last two under former India captain Rohit Sharma.

More than one-third of the experts predicted a repeat of the 2023 India vs Australia final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, while 30 per cent could foresee a repeat of the T20 World Cup 2024 final between India and South Africa.

Coming to the semi-final predictions, apart from India, South Africa, Australia, England and New Zealand were popular choices to finish in the top four, with the occasional pick for Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Spring In Bat, Anyone?

Sri Lanka batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa raised many an eyebrow with his comment on the bats used by Team India players. Claiming that Indian cricketers are using bats that generate more power, Rajapaksa said in an interview: “Indian players have bats that are far superior to the best bats we get. It feels as though a layer of rubber has been applied. I can’t imagine how that’s possible. These bats can’t even be bought by others — all players know this.”

The statement evoked sharp reactions online, with the 'layer of rubber' invocation reminding some users about the funny rumour spread after the 2003 World Cup final that Ricky Ponting's bat had a spring in it. But Rajapaksa later sought to clarify his comment, taking to X.

"Hi all, just a quick clarification about comments from a recent interview that have been interpreted differently and, in parts, lost in translation. My point was meant as praise: Indian cricket is incredibly advanced, from its systems and infrastructure to its equipment standards. Their bat manufacturers are truly among the best in the world. In hindsight, I could have provided clearer context. Nothing but respect always," his post read.

Competence By Association

In a 20-team ICC tournament, the performance of Associate teams is bound to be under the scanner. But anyone following this edition closely would acknowledge the quality of cricket sides like Nepal, Netherlands and USA have played, running titans ragged and almost pulling off historic victories before falling short.

Nepal kick-started their campaign with a standout performance against England, narrowly losing a last-ball thriller by four runs. Before that, the Netherlands very nearly subjected Pakistan to defeat in the tournament opener, with a dropped catch from Max O'Dowd handing Faheem Ashraf a late lifeline and a nervy last-over win.

Back home, the same India that everyone has been gushing about were in dire straits with the bat against the USA in their first game. Reduced to 77 for six at one stage, the holders seemed headed for a sub-130 total, raising visions of an incredible United States triumph. But skipper Suryakumar had other ideas, smashing an unbeaten 49-ball 84 to shape the co-hosts' 29-run win.

Indeed, the blanket term 'minnows' that has been used for decades to refer to these teams is now not entirely applicable. With the T20 World Cup still young, who knows how much more the Associate nations have to offer!

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC T20 World Cup Dispatch: Nepal, UAE Powering Growth Engine; Rajapaksa 'Clarifies' Amusing Bat Allegations

  2. Pakistan Vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Who Said What After Men In Green's Comfortable 32-Run Win

  3. Pakistan Vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: PAK Clinch 15-Run Win Despite Shubham Ranjane Resistance

  4. T20 World Cup 2026: Wanindu Hasaranga Ruled Out Of Tournament With Hamstring Injury

  5. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Tim Seifert-Finn Allen Duo Shatters Highest Partnership Record - Check Full List

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Prime Minister Cites Cultural Revival And Decline Of Maoist Influence

  2. Reduced Duties On Apples From US, Other Countries, A Major Setback For Kashmiri Farmers

  3. West Bengal Final Electoral Roll Likely by End of February, Says CEO

  4. Delhi Govt Mulls Policy To Regulate E-Rickshaws In Bid To Tackle Congestion

  5. Questions On PM CARES Fund Not Admissible In Lok Sabha, Says Centre

Entertainment News

  1. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  2. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  3. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  4. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

  5. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. A Trade Pact Days Before the Polls: Bangladesh Set To Usher In A New Political Chapter

  2. Australian Leaders Urge Calm After Violent Sydney Protests During Israeli President’s Visit

  3. Maxwell Refuses to Answer Questions In U.S. Congressional Epstein Probe

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Why The India–EU Trade Pact Matters More Than The Moment

Latest Stories

  1. Jana Nayagan Censor Row: Madras HC Permits Producer To Withdraw Plea Against CBFC

  2. Netherlands Vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Bas de Leede Unbeaten 72 Guides Dutch To First Tournament Victory

  3. West Bengal Final Electoral Roll Likely by End of February, Says CEO

  4. 2026 Winter Olympics: Check Best Photos From Day 3 Events At Cortina

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  6. The Artificial In Art: At The Intersection Of AI And Tech At India Art Fair 2026

  7. Maxwell Refuses to Answer Questions In U.S. Congressional Epstein Probe

  8. Jana Nayagan Censor Row: Producer Moves Madras HC To Withdraw Writ Petition Against CBFC