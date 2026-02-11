ICC T20 World Cup Dispatch: Nepal, UAE Powering Growth Engine; Rajapaksa 'Clarifies' Amusing Bat Allegations

Spring In Bat, Anyone?

Sri Lanka batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa raised many an eyebrow with his comment on the bats used by Team India players. Claiming that Indian cricketers are using bats that generate more power, Rajapaksa said in an interview: “Indian players have bats that are far superior to the best bats we get. It feels as though a layer of rubber has been applied. I can’t imagine how that’s possible. These bats can’t even be bought by others — all players know this.”