India Women’s World Cup Triumph Fetches Laureus Team Of The Year Nod Alongside PSG, McLaren F1 And Others

Summary of this article
India women’s cricket team nominated for 2026 Laureus World Team of the Year Award
Recognition follows their historic ICC Women’s World Cup title win
Winners will be announced at the Laureus Awards ceremony in Madrid
The India women’s cricket team, fresh off their historic 2025 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup triumph, has been nominated for the 2026 Laureus World Team of the Year Award, one of the most prestigious honours in global sport.
The Laureus nomination was confirmed on March 3, with the Indian squad listed alongside elite teams such as the England Women’s football team, European Ryder Cup team, McLaren Mastercard Formula 1 team, Oklahoma City Thunder and Paris Saint-Germain. Recognition at the Laureus World Sports Awards underscores the team’s remarkable achievements and contribution to women’s sport worldwide.
This nomination marks a historic moment as it is the first time a women’s cricket team has earned this distinction at the Laureus Awards. The winners, selected by the Laureus World Sports Academy, will be revealed at a gala event at the Cibeles Palace in Madrid on April 20, 2026. India’s nomination joins other global sporting stories of excellence, resilience and top-level performance from the 2025 season.
Laureus Nomination: A Global Sporting Honour
Being shortlisted for the Laureus World Team of the Year Award places the Indian women in an elite category of teams recognised for outstanding performance.
Laureus Sport announced the shortlist during a ceremony in Madrid, highlighting how the team’s World Cup success stood out on the international stage. The nominations span several sports and include teams that dominated their respective arenas in 2025.
Laureus World Sports Awards are often termed the “Oscars of sports,” acknowledging the pinnacle of team and individual achievements across disciplines. Inclusion on the short list not only celebrates India’s cricketing success but also elevates the profile of women’s cricket globally, a reflection of its growing impact and audience.
Mr Mithun Manhas, the BCCI President, reacted to the historic moment and said, “This nomination is a matter of immense pride for Indian Cricket. Our women’s team has demonstrated extraordinary skill, character and consistency, culminating in a historic ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup victory in 2025. To be recognised alongside some of the most celebrated teams in global sport underscores their hard work and the growing stature of women’s cricket in India. We wish the team every success at the Laureus Awards and are confident that their achievements have made a compelling case on the world stage.”
Mr Devajit Saikia, Honorary Secretary, BCCI, also reacted: “The 2025 World Cup triumph was a watershed moment not only for the team but for the entire cricketing ecosystem in our country. This Laureus nomination reflects the global impact of their achievement. The team has inspired a new generation of young girls to take up cricket, and we remain committed to strengthening the foundations and support systems that will sustain this success for years to come. We sincerely hope the team’s extraordinary journey over the past year receives the ultimate recognition at the Laureus Awards and adds another proud chapter to India’s sporting legacy.”
India Women’s Cricket World Cup Journey
India’s 2025 Women’s Cricket World Cup campaign was a story of resurgence and historic achievement. After a mixed group stage that included losses to South Africa, Australia and England, the team rallied in the knockout phase.
They achieved the highest successful run chase in women’s ODI history by chasing 339 against Australia in the semi-final, a defining moment that galvanized belief and momentum. Building on that momentum, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side went on to win the final against South Africa by 52 runs at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.
This victory delivered India’s first Women’s World Cup title, a landmark achievement for the side and the sport in the country. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also announced a INR 51 crore reward for the squad to acknowledge their accomplishment.