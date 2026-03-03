India Women’s World Cup Triumph Fetches Laureus Team Of The Year Nod Alongside PSG, McLaren F1 And Others

World Cup-winning India women’s cricket team earns nomination for the 2026 Laureus World Team of the Year Award after their historic ICC Women’s World Cup triumph

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published At:
India Women’s World Cup Triumph Fetches Laureus Team Of The Year Nod
Harmanpreet Kaur guided India to their first-ever ICC Women’s World Cup title on home soil. Photo: File/AP
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • India women’s cricket team nominated for 2026 Laureus World Team of the Year Award

  • Recognition follows their historic ICC Women’s World Cup title win

  • Winners will be announced at the Laureus Awards ceremony in Madrid

The India women’s cricket team, fresh off their historic 2025 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup triumph, has been nominated for the 2026 Laureus World Team of the Year Award, one of the most prestigious honours in global sport.

The Laureus nomination was confirmed on March 3, with the Indian squad listed alongside elite teams such as the England Women’s football team, European Ryder Cup team, McLaren Mastercard Formula 1 team, Oklahoma City Thunder and Paris Saint-Germain. Recognition at the Laureus World Sports Awards underscores the team’s remarkable achievements and contribution to women’s sport worldwide.

This nomination marks a historic moment as it is the first time a women’s cricket team has earned this distinction at the Laureus Awards. The winners, selected by the Laureus World Sports Academy, will be revealed at a gala event at the Cibeles Palace in Madrid on April 20, 2026. India’s nomination joins other global sporting stories of excellence, resilience and top-level performance from the 2025 season.

Laureus Nomination: A Global Sporting Honour

Being shortlisted for the Laureus World Team of the Year Award places the Indian women in an elite category of teams recognised for outstanding performance.

Laureus Sport announced the shortlist during a ceremony in Madrid, highlighting how the team’s World Cup success stood out on the international stage. The nominations span several sports and include teams that dominated their respective arenas in 2025.

Related Content
West Indies crashed out of the World Cup after losing to India in a virtual quarter-final on March 1, 2026 - | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
US-Israel-Iran War Fallout: ICC T20 World Cup Teams Stranded Amid International Travel Restrictions
Zimbabwe's players line up for the national anthems before the start of their T20 World Cup match against Australia in Colombo. - AP
IND Vs ZIM, T20 World Cup: A Crash Course On Zimbabwe Cricket
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav celebrates with teammates after their victory in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match against USA, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. - PTI
'Important To Listen': Captain SKY Reveals Team-Building Mantra Amid T20 World Cup Defence
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav trains ahead of their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match against Namibia, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. - PTI
'Team Goals Ahead Of Personal Milestones': Suryakumar Issues T20 World Cup Missive Ahead Of Namibia Clash
Related Content

Laureus World Sports Awards are often termed the “Oscars of sports,” acknowledging the pinnacle of team and individual achievements across disciplines. Inclusion on the short list not only celebrates India’s cricketing success but also elevates the profile of women’s cricket globally, a reflection of its growing impact and audience.

Mr Mithun Manhas, the BCCI President, reacted to the historic moment and said, “This nomination is a matter of immense pride for Indian Cricket. Our women’s team has demonstrated extraordinary skill, character and consistency, culminating in a historic ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup victory in 2025. To be recognised alongside some of the most celebrated teams in global sport underscores their hard work and the growing stature of women’s cricket in India. We wish the team every success at the Laureus Awards and are confident that their achievements have made a compelling case on the world stage.”

Mr Devajit Saikia, Honorary Secretary, BCCI, also reacted: “The 2025 World Cup triumph was a watershed moment not only for the team but for the entire cricketing ecosystem in our country. This Laureus nomination reflects the global impact of their achievement. The team has inspired a new generation of young girls to take up cricket, and we remain committed to strengthening the foundations and support systems that will sustain this success for years to come. We sincerely hope the team’s extraordinary journey over the past year receives the ultimate recognition at the Laureus Awards and adds another proud chapter to India’s sporting legacy.”

India Women’s Cricket World Cup Journey

India’s 2025 Women’s Cricket World Cup campaign was a story of resurgence and historic achievement. After a mixed group stage that included losses to South Africa, Australia and England, the team rallied in the knockout phase.

They achieved the highest successful run chase in women’s ODI history by chasing 339 against Australia in the semi-final, a defining moment that galvanized belief and momentum. Building on that momentum, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side went on to win the final against South Africa by 52 runs at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

This victory delivered India’s first Women’s World Cup title, a landmark achievement for the side and the sport in the country. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also announced a INR 51 crore reward for the squad to acknowledge their accomplishment.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Confirm Return To M. Chinnaswamy Stadium For IPL 2026 Home Matches

  2. Will Sanju Samson Miss India Vs England, T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final? Fans React To ICC Ban Reports

  3. South Africa Vs New Zealand Match Facts, T20 World Cup 2026: All You Need To Know About 1st Semi-Final At Eden Gardens

  4. India Vs England Semi-Final Uncertainties: What Happens If IND V ENG T20 World Cup Knockout Match Gets Abandoned?

  5. War Cloud Looms Over Pakistan's Tour Of Bangladesh 2026 - Here's What We Know

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yuqi LIVE Score, All England Open: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Lakshya Sen vs Shi Yuqi LIVE Streaming, Round Of 32 All England Open 2026: When And Where To Watch

  4. All England Open Badminton Championships 2026: Preview, Live Streaming, Indians To Watch In BWF Super 1000 Tournament

  5. All England Open Preview: Dubai-Stranded Sindhu Forced Out; Lakshya, Satwik-Chirag Spearhead India

Trending Stories

National News

  1. All 14 JNU students Out  Of Tihar Jail After Court Orders Immediate Release

  2. Day In Pics: March 02, 2026

  3. Carney In India: Amid Global Uncertainty, India And Canada Rebuild Bridges

  4. Kashmir Erupts In Protest Over Killing Of Iranian Supreme Leader

  5. The Curious Timing Of PM Modi’s Israel Visit

Entertainment News

  1. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  2. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  3. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

  4. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  5. 10 Years Of Aligarh: Dignity, Shame And The Cost Of Being Seen

US News

  1. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  2. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  3. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  4. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  5. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

World News

  1. Missing In Action: The Inability Of Toothless Global Bodies To Stop Wars

  2. Passing The Watermelon: Questions Over Timing Of Modi's Israel Visit

  3. The Curious Timing Of PM Modi’s Israel Visit

  4. US-Israel-Iran War News: Iran Operations Likely To last 4 To 5 weeks, Says Trump

  5. Selective Outrage, Double Standards, And The Erosion Of International Law

Latest Stories

  1. Barcelona Vs Atletico Madrid Preview, Copa Del Rey SF: Head-To-Head, Lineups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  2. Selective Outrage, Double Standards, And The Erosion Of International Law

  3. Decapitation & Deterrence: The Iranian Regime At A Historic Crossroads

  4. Khamenei’s Killing: What Iranian Women Feel About Regime Change 

  5. Oil Trade In Crisis, Markets Anxious As Attacks Escalate At Strategically Crucial Strait Of Hormuz

  6. US-Israel-Iran War Live Updates: Iran Closes Strait Of Hormuz, Iranian Strikes Kill 3 In UAE

  7. Modi Speaks to Netanyahu, Calls for Civilian Safety and End to Hostilities

  8. India Vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: Men In Blue Pull Off Their Highest Run-Chase - Check List