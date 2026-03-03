India Women’s World Cup Triumph Fetches Laureus Team Of The Year Nod Alongside PSG, McLaren F1 And Others

Mr Devajit Saikia, Honorary Secretary, BCCI, also reacted: “The 2025 World Cup triumph was a watershed moment not only for the team but for the entire cricketing ecosystem in our country. This Laureus nomination reflects the global impact of their achievement. The team has inspired a new generation of young girls to take up cricket, and we remain committed to strengthening the foundations and support systems that will sustain this success for years to come. We sincerely hope the team’s extraordinary journey over the past year receives the ultimate recognition at the Laureus Awards and adds another proud chapter to India’s sporting legacy.”