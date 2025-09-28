Mithun Manhas Elected New BCCI President, Amita Sharma To Lead Women’s Selection Panel - Brief Look At Other Changes

Mithun Manhas takes over as BCCI president, Amita Sharma replaces Neetu David as women’s selection chief, while former India pacer RP Singh and spinner Pragyan Ojha have been added to the men’s senior selection committee. The AGM also introduced rule changes and new leadership across WPL and junior cricket

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Navneet Oberoi
Updated on:
Mithun Manhas Elected New BCCI President, Amita Sharma To Lead Women’s Selection Panel
Former Delhi captain Mithun Manhas was on Sunday elected president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) at its Annual General Meeting (AGM). Photo: Instagram/mithunmanhas
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Mithun Manhas elected as BCCI president, Rajeev Shukla confirmed as vice-president

  • Amita Sharma named chairperson of the women’s selection panel ahead of the World Cup

  • RP Singh and Pragyan Ojha join the men’s senior national selection committee

Former Delhi captain Mithun Manhas was unanimously elected president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) during its Annual General Meeting in Mumbai on Sunday. The 45-year-old becomes the 37th president of the Board, succeeding Roger Binny who retired last month after turning 70.  

Known as one of domestic cricket’s most prolific run-getters, Manhas scored 9714 runs in 157 First-Class matches, including 27 centuries. He also featured in 130 List A and 55 IPL games before retiring in 2017.  

Other office bearers confirmed at the AGM include Rajeev Shukla as Vice President, Devajit Saikia as Secretary, Raghuram Bhat as Treasurer, and Prabhtej Bhatia as Joint Secretary.

Amita Sharma To Head Women’s Selection Panel 

Former all-rounder Amita Sharma was appointed chairperson of the women’s selection committee, taking over from Neetu David who had been in the role since 2020. Sharma will oversee a panel that includes Shyama Dey, Jaya Sharma, and Sravanthi Naidu. 

The panel will begin its tenure following the ICC Women’s World Cup, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka from September 30 to November 2.  

RP Singh And Pragyan Ojha In Men’s Selection Committee

The AGM also brought changes to the men’s selection structure. Former India fast bowler RP Singh and left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha have been appointed to the senior national selection committee. Both ex-cricketers bring recent playing experience and an understanding of domestic dynamics that the Board hopes will strengthen player evaluation.  

Meanwhile, former Tamil Nadu batter S Sharath has been named chairman of the junior selection panel, shifting from his role in the senior committee.  

Other Decisions And WPL Restructure

Jayesh George has been named Chairperson of the Women’s Premier League committee, with members including Mithun Manhas, Rajeev Shukla, and Arun Singh Dhumal. Rohan Jaitley will lead the Infrastructure Committee.

The AGM also approved a key eligibility rule for young cricketers. U-16 players will be barred from participating in the Indian Premier League unless they have played at least one Ranji Trophy match for their state side.

Published At:
