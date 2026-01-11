Brisbane International Final: Aryna Sabalenka Trounces Marta Kostyuk, Lifts Second Title In Row

The top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka captured her second consecutive Brisbane International title, and 22nd overall, with a straight sets victory over Marta Kostyuk on Sunday (January 11, 2026). It was the third year in a row Sabalenka appeared in the final and the Belarusian player looked in comfortable surroundings as she closed out a 6-4, 6-3 victory in just 1 hour and 17 minutes at Pat Rafter Arena. The Brisbane International is a tune-up event for this year’s Australian Open, which begins January 18.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Australia Tennis: Aryna Sabalenka vs Marta Kostyuk
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus poses with the winners trophy after winning the women's final match against Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine 6-4, 6-3, at the Brisbane International tennis tournament in Brisbane, Australia. | Photo: AP/Tertius Pickard
1/9
Australia Tennis: Marta Kostyuk vs Aryna Sabalenka
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus poses with the winners trophy after winning the women's final match against Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine 6-4, 6-3, at the Brisbane International tennis tournament in Brisbane, Australia. | Photo: AP/Tertius Pickard
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/9
Brisbane International Tennis Tournament: Aryna Sabalenka vs Marta Kostyuk
Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine poses with the runner up trophy after the women's final match against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus 6-4, 6-3, at the Brisbane International tennis tournament in Brisbane, Australia. | Photo: AP/Tertius Pickard
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/9
Brisbane International Tennis Tournament: Marta Kostyuk vs Aryna Sabalenka
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus waves to the crowd after winning the women's final match against Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine 6-4, 6-3, at the Brisbane International tennis tournament in Brisbane, Australia. | Photo: AP/Tertius Pickard
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/9
Brisbane International Tennis Tournament Final: Aryna Sabalenka vs Marta Kostyuk
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus plays a shot during the women's final match against Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine at the Brisbane International tennis tournament in Brisbane, Australia. | Photo: AP/Tertius Pickard
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/9
Brisbane International Tennis Tournament Final: Marta Kostyuk vs Aryna Sabalenka
Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine reacts after winning a point during the women's final match against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus at the Brisbane International tennis tournament in Brisbane, Australia. | Photo: AP/Tertius Pickard
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/9
Brisbane International Tennis Tournament Final 2026: Aryna Sabalenka vs Marta Kostyuk
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus plays a shot during the women's final match against Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine at the Brisbane International tennis tournament in Brisbane, Australia. | Photo: AP/Tertius Pickard
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/9
Brisbane International Tennis Tournament Final 2026: Marta Kostyuk vs Aryna Sabalenka
Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine plays a shot during the women's final match against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus at the Brisbane International tennis tournament in Brisbane, Australia. | Photo: AP/Tertius Pickard
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/9
Brisbane International Final: Aryna Sabalenka vs Marta Kostyuk
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus reacts after winning a point during the women's final match against Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine at the Brisbane International tennis tournament in Brisbane, Australia. | Photo: AP/Tertius Pickard
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/9
Brisbane International Final: Marta Kostyuk vs Aryna Sabalenka
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus plays a shot during the women's final match against Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine at the Brisbane International tennis tournament in Brisbane, Australia. | Photo: AP/Tertius Pickard
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill Step Out To Launch IND's Chase

  2. DC Vs GG Live Score, WPL 2026: Gardner’s Giants Aim To Extend Winning Start Against Jemimah And Co

  3. Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan Live Score, 3rd T20I: Rain Delays Toss In Dambulla

  4. Dhruv Jurel Replaces Injured Rishabh Pant In India Vs New Zealand ODI Series

  5. 'Daal Roti Nahi Chalti Bina Naam Liye Hue' - Virat Kohli's Brother Vikas Indirectly Hits Back At Sanjay Manjrekar

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Brisbane International Final: Aryna Sabalenka Trounces Marta Kostyuk, Lifts Second Title In Row

  2. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Marta Kostyuk To Retain Brisbane International Title, Ahead Of Australian Open

  3. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Madison Keys To Reach Brisbane International Semi-Finals

  4. Wildcard Player’s Struggle Goes Viral As Organisers Admit Selection Error

  5. Australian Open 2026: Prize Money Hits All Time Record High - Check Details

Badminton News

  1. BWF Malaysia Open 2026: PV Sindhu Crashes Out After Losing To World No.2 Wang Zhiyi In Semi-Final

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi, Malaysia Open Semi-Final Highlights: Indian Ace Goes Down Fighting In Straight Games

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi Preview, Malaysia Open 2026 Semi-Final: Head-To-Head Record, Live Streaming

  4. Malaysia Open: Satwik-Chirag Lose To Alfian-Fikri, Bow Out In Quarter-Finals

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Alfian-Fikri Highlights, Malaysia Open: India’s Top Pair Loses Tight Game 2, Exits In QFs

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

  2. Warming Up For Winters: How Shimla Lost Its Snowfall

  3. Sergio Gor Arrives As India-US Ties Fray On Trump's Tariff War

  4. Day In Pics: January 09, 2026

  5. Assam CM Slams Mamata Banerjee’s Conduct During ED Raids

Entertainment News

  1. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  2. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

  3. Watching The Watchdogs: No One Killed Jessica & Journalism On Screen

  4. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

  5. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

US News

  1. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  2. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  3. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  4. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  5. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

World News

  1. Pakistan Warns India Against Indus Water Treaty Violations, Rejects 'Abeyance' Claim

  2. Indonesia Puts Temporary Ban On Grok After AI-Bot Generated Sexualised Images

  3. Iran Crisis: What’s Driving the Latest Wave of Protests?

  4. Protestors Are 'Enemy Of God'; Will Get Death Penalty: Iran Attorney General

  5. Emperor without Clothes: Trump's 'Crude' Pursuit Of Venezuelan Oil

Latest Stories

  1. Weekly Horoscope For January 11–17, 2026: Career Growth And Positive Shifts Await Gemini, Virgo & Capricorn

  2. Trump Says US Must ‘Own’ Greenland To Counter Russia And China

  3. Australia Declares State Of Disaster As Bushfires Continue To Rage

  4. The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 1: Prabhas Starrer Crosses Rs 50 Crore Mark, Beats Dhurandhar, Chhaava

  5. Himachal Bus Tragedy: Death Toll Rises Overloaded Bus Plunges Into 500-Foot Gorge

  6. Delhi NCR Weekend Weather Alert: Hazardous Air Quality with Dense Fog and Severe Cold

  7. Brisbane Heat Vs Sydney Thunder Live Streaming, Big Bash League 2025-26: ST Bat First; Check Playing XIs

  8. Mumbai Indians Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Live Streaming, Women’s Premier League: When, Where To Watch WPL Opener