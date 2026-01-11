Brisbane International Final: Aryna Sabalenka Trounces Marta Kostyuk, Lifts Second Title In Row
The top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka captured her second consecutive Brisbane International title, and 22nd overall, with a straight sets victory over Marta Kostyuk on Sunday (January 11, 2026). It was the third year in a row Sabalenka appeared in the final and the Belarusian player looked in comfortable surroundings as she closed out a 6-4, 6-3 victory in just 1 hour and 17 minutes at Pat Rafter Arena. The Brisbane International is a tune-up event for this year’s Australian Open, which begins January 18.
