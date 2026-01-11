Who Is Nandini Sharma? Delhi Capitals Seamer Claims Historic Hat-Trick In WPL 2026

The 24-year-old became the first uncapped player to claim a five-wicket haul in Women's Premier League history, and the second Indian to take a hat-trick. It is the fourth hat-trick overall in the tournament, with Issy Wong, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris achieving the feat before her

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: bhuvan gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
Who Is Nandini Sharma? Delhi Capitals Seamer Claims Historic Hat-Trick In WPL 2026
Delhi Capitals' Nandini Sharma takes the catch of Gujarat Giants' Anushka Sharma during their Women's Premier League match at the DY Patil Stadium. Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Nandini Sharma picked up four wickets in final over, including three off the last three balls

  • Hat-trick scalps were Kanika Ahuja, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Renuka Singh

  • 24-year-old seamer was picked for INR 20 lakh by Delhi Capitals in WPL auction

Nandini Sharma bagged a maiden hat-trick en route a five-wicket haul to help Delhi Capitals bowl out Gujarat Giants for 209 in their Women’s Premier League match in Navi Mumbai on Sunday (January 11, 2026).

The seamer capped a memorable outing by picking up four wickets in the final over, including three off the last three balls, to complete her maiden hat-trick. Her scalps were Kanika Ahuja, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Renuka Singh.

The 24-year-old thus became the first uncapped player to claim a five-wicket haul in WPL history, and the second Indian to take a hat-trick. It is the fourth hat-trick overall in the tournament, with Issy Wong, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris achieving the feat before her.

Who Is Nandini Sharma?

The young seamer hails from Chandigarh, and was snapped up by DC in the WPL auction for a price of INR 20 lakh. Her claim to fame was her strong displays in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy 2025.

Nandini has represented Chandigarh women in domestic cricket and North Zone women in inter-zonal games, and has not only been among the wickets, but also notched up crucial runs lower down the order.

Related Content
Related Content
New Zealand's Adithya Ashok, right, celebrates with teammate Henry Nicholls the wicket of India's captain Shubman Gill during the first ODI in Vadodara. - AP
Who Is Adithya Ashok? Vellore-Born New Zealand Spinner Dismisses Shubman Gill In 1st ODI

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Acknowledging skipper Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Verma's encouragement, Nandini said after taking the hat-trick: "I wanted to just bowl at my target. They (Shafali and Jemimah) were talking to me every ball and that was my plan (to bowl at the stumps).

"I did not expect it (a hat trick) but the team told me I could get wickets. After my first over, I noticed that they were hitting my stock ball well. After that, I bowled my variations and thankfully it worked."

She added: "My brother, my mother and my friend are here. My family is watching at home also and they have been very supportive."

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI: KL Rahul Takes Men In Blue To Nervy Win | IND 306/6 (49)

  2. DC Vs GG Live Score, WPL 2026: Sophie Devine Shines With Bat And Ball To Seal 4-Run Win For Gujarat Giants

  3. Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan Live Score, 3rd T20I: PAK Losing Quick Wickets In Pursuit Of 161-Run Target

  4. IND Vs NZ 1st ODI: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Treated To Special Felicitation At BCA Stadium - Watch

  5. Virat Kohli Surpasses Sangakkara To Become Second-Highest Run-Scorer In International Cricket

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Brisbane International Final: Aryna Sabalenka Trounces Marta Kostyuk, Lifts Second Title In Row

  2. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Marta Kostyuk To Retain Brisbane International Title, Ahead Of Australian Open

  3. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Madison Keys To Reach Brisbane International Semi-Finals

  4. Wildcard Player’s Struggle Goes Viral As Organisers Admit Selection Error

  5. Australian Open 2026: Prize Money Hits All Time Record High - Check Details

Badminton News

  1. BWF Malaysia Open 2026: PV Sindhu Crashes Out After Losing To World No.2 Wang Zhiyi In Semi-Final

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi, Malaysia Open Semi-Final Highlights: Indian Ace Goes Down Fighting In Straight Games

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi Preview, Malaysia Open 2026 Semi-Final: Head-To-Head Record, Live Streaming

  4. Malaysia Open: Satwik-Chirag Lose To Alfian-Fikri, Bow Out In Quarter-Finals

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Alfian-Fikri Highlights, Malaysia Open: India’s Top Pair Loses Tight Game 2, Exits In QFs

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Dignity, Discourse, And Academic Leadership In Public Life

  2. No Closure: Ankita Bhandari’s Family Seeks SC Monitored CBI Probe

  3. Warming Up For Winters: How Shimla Lost Its Snowfall

  4. Sergio Gor Arrives As India-US Ties Fray On Trump's Tariff War

  5. Silence as Strategy? CPI(M) and the Normalisation Of Anti-Muslim Rhetoric

Entertainment News

  1. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  2. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

  3. Watching The Watchdogs: No One Killed Jessica & Journalism On Screen

  4. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

  5. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

US News

  1. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  2. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  3. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  4. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  5. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

World News

  1. Pakistan Warns India Against Indus Water Treaty Violations, Rejects 'Abeyance' Claim

  2. Iran Threatens Protesters With Death Penalty As Crackdown Intensifies

  3. Myanmar Resumes Voting In Second Phase Of General Election Amid Civil War

  4. Mississippi Man Charged With Killing Six, Including Child And Pastor

  5. Protestors Are 'Enemy Of God'; Will Get Death Penalty: Iran Attorney General

Latest Stories

  1. Weekly Horoscope For January 11–17, 2026: Career Growth And Positive Shifts Await Gemini, Virgo & Capricorn

  2. Trump Says US Must ‘Own’ Greenland To Counter Russia And China

  3. Australia Declares State Of Disaster As Bushfires Continue To Rage

  4. The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 1: Prabhas Starrer Crosses Rs 50 Crore Mark, Beats Dhurandhar, Chhaava

  5. Himachal Bus Tragedy: Death Toll Rises Overloaded Bus Plunges Into 500-Foot Gorge

  6. Delhi NCR Weekend Weather Alert: Hazardous Air Quality with Dense Fog and Severe Cold

  7. Brisbane Heat Vs Sydney Thunder Live Streaming, Big Bash League 2025-26: ST Bat First; Check Playing XIs

  8. Mumbai Indians Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Live Streaming, Women’s Premier League: When, Where To Watch WPL Opener