Who Is Nandini Sharma? Delhi Capitals Seamer Claims Historic Hat-Trick In WPL 2026

24-year-old seamer was picked for INR 20 lakh by Delhi Capitals in WPL auction
Nandini Sharma bagged a maiden hat-trick en route a five-wicket haul to help Delhi Capitals bowl out Gujarat Giants for 209 in their Women’s Premier League match in Navi Mumbai on Sunday (January 11, 2026).
The seamer capped a memorable outing by picking up four wickets in the final over, including three off the last three balls, to complete her maiden hat-trick. Her scalps were Kanika Ahuja, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Renuka Singh.
The 24-year-old thus became the first uncapped player to claim a five-wicket haul in WPL history, and the second Indian to take a hat-trick. It is the fourth hat-trick overall in the tournament, with Issy Wong, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris achieving the feat before her.
Who Is Nandini Sharma?
The young seamer hails from Chandigarh, and was snapped up by DC in the WPL auction for a price of INR 20 lakh. Her claim to fame was her strong displays in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy 2025.
Nandini has represented Chandigarh women in domestic cricket and North Zone women in inter-zonal games, and has not only been among the wickets, but also notched up crucial runs lower down the order.
Acknowledging skipper Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Verma's encouragement, Nandini said after taking the hat-trick: "I wanted to just bowl at my target. They (Shafali and Jemimah) were talking to me every ball and that was my plan (to bowl at the stumps).
"I did not expect it (a hat trick) but the team told me I could get wickets. After my first over, I noticed that they were hitting my stock ball well. After that, I bowled my variations and thankfully it worked."
She added: "My brother, my mother and my friend are here. My family is watching at home also and they have been very supportive."