RCB Vs DC, WPL 2026 Final: A Look Back At Previous Women’s Premier League Title Clashes

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals, WPL 2026 Final: Let’s take a look at the previous Women’s Premier League final clashes, including winners, runners-up, and more

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
RCB vs DC Women’s Premier League 2026 final a look at WPL title clashes
Delhi Capitals captain Jemimah Rodrigues and Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Smriti Mandhana with the Women's Premier League trophy. | Photo: X/wplt20
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Delhi Capitals reach fourth consecutive WPL final but are still searching for their first title

  • Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the WPL in 2024 and could complete a franchise treble

  • Let’s take a look at the previous Women’s Premier League final clashes

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 final pits two of the best teams in the tournament’s history. Delhi Capitals, who have made the finals in all three editions of the WPL so far, will go up against 2024 champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the deciding fixture in Vadodara on Thursday.

DC have been the perennial ‘chokers’ in WPL, making the final three times. However, the franchise is yet to end their trophy drought in either men’s or women’s cricket. After two comprehensive losses against Mumbai Indians and RCB in the first two editions, DC fell just eight runs short of MI last year.

RCB, meanwhile, have had a couple of years to remember. The women’s side clinched their first-ever silverware by winning the WPL 2024. They beat DC by eight wickets on the night. The following year, the men’s team won the Indian Premier League, and the franchise has the chance to complete a hat-trick tonight.

Previous Women’s Premier League Finals

YearWinnerRunners-upMargin
2023Mumbai IndiansDelhi Capitals7 wickets
2024Royal Challengers BengaluruDelhi Capitals8 wickets
2025Mumbai IndiansDelhi Capitals8 runs

WPL 2026 Final: Squads, Live Streaming

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana (c), Georgia Voll, Richa Ghosh (wk), Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Sayali Satghare, Shreyanka Patil, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Dayalan Hemalatha, Prathyoosha Kumar, Gautami Naik, Prema Rawat.

Delhi Capitals: Lizelle Lee (wk), Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues (c), Marizanne Kapp, Chinelle Henry, Niki Prasad, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma, Alana King, Taniya Bhatia, Lucy Hamilton, Pragati Singh, Eddla Srujana.

The WPL 2026 final will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website. Television broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports 1 and 2 (SD & HD) channels, with regional commentary available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

Published At:
