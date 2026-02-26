Maoist Leader Kills Commander Planning Police Surrender In Odisha's Kandhamal

A senior Maoist leader allegedly murdered a divisional committee member who was planning to surrender to the Odisha Police, a police officer has said.
According to PTI, the decomposed body of Anwesh, alias Renu, was exhumed by police in Kandhamal district on Wednesday in the Pakari reserve forest area under Daringbadi police station limits.
The killing is believed to have been carried out by notorious Naxal leader Sukru on 29 January, PTI reported.
“It has been ascertained that Anwesh was killed by Sukru and his associates when the former was preparing to surrender before the Odisha Police along with some other Maoist cadre,” Kandhamal SP Harish BC told PTI over phone.
Anwesh, originally from Sukma in neighbouring Chhattisgarh, served as a divisional committee member (DVCM) and military platoon commander in the KKBN (Kalahandi-Kandhamal-Boudh-Nayagarh) Division. He carried a reward of Rs 22 lakh on his head, police said.
The SP stated that the exhumation followed strict legal procedures and took place in the presence of an executive magistrate.
“Answesh’s move to surrender was opposed by the leadership. The murder is believed to have been executed by SZCM (State Zonal Committee Member) Sukru, with the assistance of DVCM Sila and ACM (area committee member) Jagesh,” he said.
Jagesh was killed in an exchange of fire with security forces on 22 February in the Nandabali Reserve Forest area of Kandhamal district.
Top officials involved in anti-Naxal operations in Odisha said the incident highlights ongoing internal rifts within Maoist outfits regarding surrenders to the police.
(With inputs from PTI)