Outlook Explainer: Why Has The Maharashtra Anti-Conversion Law Sparked Debate?

Allegedly aligned with propagation of Hindutva politics, the Maharashtra Dharma Swantrya Adhiniyam 2026 (Freedom of Religion Bill, 2026) frames religious conversion as a law-and-order issue instead of individual choice. Critics argue that it expands state surveillance over personal faith and relationships

Priyanka Tupe
Priyanka Tupe
Curated by: Priyanka Tupe
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Maharashtra Dharma Swantrya Adhiniyam 2026, Freedom of Religion Bill, 2026
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis had defended proposed Anti conversion law 2026, The bill is passed in the legislative assembly on March 16. Photo: PTI
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Bill criminalises forced conversions with strict jail terms and fines.

  • Mandatory notice and verification raise concerns over privacy and state surveillance.

  • Critics warn of misuse against minorities and interfaith relationships.

The Maharashtra Dharma Swantrya Adhiniyam 2026 (Freedom of Religion Bill, 2026) was passed by the state legislative assembly on March 16. The bill was proposed in the house by the Mahayuti government last week. The bill is tabled in the state legislative council on March 17.  The Shiv Sena (UBT) backed the bill while the NCP(SP) and Samajwadi Party opposed it.   

What is the Freedom of Religion Bill 2026?

The Maharashtra Dharma Swantrya Adhiniyam 2026 will be a legal tool and framework once it becomes a law. Its purported aim is to prevent forced religious conversations. However, the provisions of the proposed bill allegedly curb civil liberties and are a threat to minorities, according to concerns raised by civil organisations including People's Union For Civil Liberties (PUCL) . The draft of the bill wasn’t made publicly available for scrutiny. There are penal provisions for those allegedly involved in forced religious conservations.  

It’s not a first of its kind attempt to bring forced religious conversations under the purview of law. Previously in 2025, the Mahayuti government also introduced a draft bill to monitor inter-caste and inter-faith marriages that was later rolled back after a backlash by civil organisations and public protests. 

SC Seeks States' Response On Pleas To Stay Anti-Conversion Laws - Getty Images
SC Seeks States' Response On Pleas To Stay Anti-Conversion Laws

BY Outlook News Desk

Here is everything that you should know about the bill.  

 1. Ban on ‘unlawful’ conversions
The bill prohibits religious conversions carried out through force, fraud, coercion, misrepresentation, or inducement (such as money, jobs, or marriage promises).

2. Prior declaration to authorities
Anyone intending to convert must submit a prior notice (around 60 days) to the district magistrate. The religious priest or organiser conducting the conversion must also inform authorities. This is the violation of a person’s right to privacy and a freedom of religious choices, said several organisations working for civil rights. 

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3. Post-conversion verification
After conversion, the individual may be required to appear before officials to confirm that the decision was voluntary.

4. Burden of proof on the accused

If a conversion is challenged, the person facilitating or accused must prove it was not illegal. This shifts the burden from the complainant to the accused. Critics argue, if the persons related to Hindutvavadi organisations complains out of bias, this burden of proof on accused will give them a leeway.  

5. Cognisable and non-bailable offences
All offences under the law are cognisable and non-bailable. Police can make arrests without warrant.

6. Who can file a complaint?
Complaints can be filed not only by the person converted but also by parents, siblings, or close relatives.

7. Marriage-linked conversions under scrutiny
Conversions done for the purpose of marriage or through concealment  of identity can be investigated and penalised.

8. Punishment 

The Bill, 2026 prescribes up to 7 years of imprisonment and fines between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 5 lakh for forced or fraudulent conversions, while repeat offenders and aggravated cases can face up to 10 years in jail with higher fines, going up to Rs 7 lakh in cases involving women, minors, or SC/ST persons. All offences under the law are cognisable and non-bailable, allowing immediate police action.

The issue of religious conversion through deceit or coercion has gained renewed political momentum in the state, with BJP leaders citing incidents allegedly reported from tribal and rural areas. - PTI
Fadnavis Says Maharashtra To Bring Stricter Law Against Forced Or Fraudulent Religious Conversions

BY Outlook News Desk

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