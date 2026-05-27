Assam Assembly Passes UCC Law By Voice Vote

The Assam Assembly passed the Uniform Civil Code Bill by voice vote on Saturday, with the ruling NDA coalition strongly supporting the legislation.
Congress, AIUDF and other opposition parties opposed the bill, claiming it was “not needed” and could disturb social harmony in the state.
The UCC aims to bring uniformity in personal laws related to marriage, divorce, inheritance, and adoption across all communities in Assam.
The Assam Legislative Assembly on Saturday passed the much-debated Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill by voice vote, making Assam the second state in the country after Uttarakhand to adopt such a law.
The bill was introduced by the BJP-led NDA government and passed amid noisy protests from the opposition benches. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma described the passage of the UCC as a “historic day” for Assam and a major step towards gender justice and national integration.
The Uniform Civil Code seeks to replace religion-based personal laws with a common set of rules governing marriage, divorce, succession, adoption, and maintenance for all citizens, irrespective of their religion.
The Congress, AIUDF, and other opposition parties strongly opposed the bill, arguing that it was “not needed” in Assam and could create social unrest. They accused the government of pushing the UCC for political polarisation rather than genuine reform.
Opposition leaders claimed that the diverse cultural and religious fabric of Assam required careful consideration and wider consultation before implementing such a major change. Some parties also alleged that the government did not allow adequate discussion on the bill.
Defending the legislation, the ruling side maintained that the UCC would end discriminatory practices against women and promote equality. CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said the law was designed keeping in mind the special circumstances of the state and would protect the rights of indigenous communities.
The passage of the bill is being seen as a significant political victory for the BJP in Assam. The law will now be sent to the Governor for assent before it comes into effect.
The development is likely to trigger fresh political debate across the Northeast, with several other states closely watching Assam’s move on the contentious Uniform Civil Code issue.