Karnataka Leadership Clarity Likely Tomorrow As Siddaramaiah Seeks Governor Meet

Siddaramaiah sought an appointment with the Karnataka Governor, fuelling resignation speculation.
Congress leader G Parameshwara said confusion over the leadership issue would likely be cleared by Thursday.
Buzz has intensified around deputy CM DK Shivakumar potentially taking over as chief minister.
As speculation over a possible leadership change in Karnataka grows, state minister G Parameshwara on Wednesday said the confusion surrounding the Congress government would likely be cleared by Thursday, even as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah sought an appointment with Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, fuelling buzz about his possible resignation.
The Congress government in Karnataka has faced recurring rumours of a power tussle ever since it came to power in 2023, with speculation centred around a possible rotational chief minister arrangement between Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar. The buzz intensified this week after both leaders travelled to Delhi and held marathon meetings with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and senior party leaders.
Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Parameshwara said details of the discussions held in Delhi were not known outside the closed-door meetings.
“No one knows what was discussed inside. We have no information yet,” he said, adding that Karnataka Congress in-charge Randeep Surjewala was expected to arrive in Bengaluru and would likely clear the “confusion” by Thursday.
“We still don't know about the internal discussions. We only know what KC Venugopal said. That's all I have to say,” Parameshwara told reporters.
Congress general secretary KC Venugopal had earlier dismissed speculation of a leadership transition, maintaining that the Delhi discussions focused solely on the upcoming Rajya Sabha and Karnataka Legislative Council elections.
“Whatever speculation you people are doing, that is only speculation, no reality at all. Today we discussed the Rajya Sabha seats and the council seats of Karnataka,” Venugopal told reporters after the meeting, with Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar by his side.
Despite the official denial, sources within the party told Hinustan Times that the Congress leadership had attempted to persuade Siddaramaiah to step down and take on a larger national role. According to insiders, the party has reportedly offered the veteran leader a Rajya Sabha berth and a possible cabinet position for his son Yathindra Siddaramaiah as part of a transition formula.
Adding to the political buzz, sources in the Chief Minister’s Office confirmed that Siddaramaiah has sought an appointment with Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on May 28.
The move has fuelled speculation that Siddaramaiah could tender his resignation, paving the way for Shivakumar to take over as the next chief minister.
“Yes, he has sought time to meet the Governor tomorrow,” a highly placed source close to the chief minister told PTI.
Sources said Shivakumar’s supporters have been pressing for the implementation of an alleged power-sharing agreement reached when the Congress formed the government in 2023. According to the arrangement claimed by his camp, Siddaramaiah was to serve as chief minister for the first half of the term before handing over charge to Shivakumar.
However, the Congress leadership has so far refrained from making any formal announcement on a leadership change, even as political activity within the party continues to intensify.