Siddaramaiah Holds Strategy Meet in Delhi Ahead of Crucial Congress Leadership Talks

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pranay Vatsa
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The meeting comes amid growing speculation over a possible Cabinet reshuffle and renewed discussions surrounding the leadership structure of the Congress government in Karnataka

Karnataka Leadership Row: DKS–Siddaramaiah Bonhomie Gives Congress A Breather
Siddaramaiah Holds Strategy Meet in Delhi Ahead of Crucial Congress Leadership Talks Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Summary of this article

  • Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah held a strategy meeting in Delhi ahead of talks with the Congress leadership.

  • Cabinet reshuffle, Rajya Sabha nominations and Legislative Council appointments are expected to dominate discussions.

  • Despite speculation, party sources indicated there is no immediate plan to replace Siddaramaiah as Chief Minister.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah held a breakfast meeting with senior ministers and party leaders at Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi on Sunday ahead of a key meeting with the Congress high command scheduled for May 26.

The meeting comes amid growing speculation over a possible Cabinet reshuffle and renewed discussions surrounding the leadership structure of the Congress government in Karnataka.

Senior ministers G. Parameshwara, M. B. Patil, Satish Jarkiholi, K. J. George and Byrathi Suresh attended the meeting.

MLC B. K. Hariprasad and Siddaramaiah’s legal adviser A. S. Ponnanna were also present.

Congress High Command to Discuss Key Karnataka Issues

The Indian National Congress leadership has convened a meeting with Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar at the party headquarters in New Delhi.

Key issues likely to be discussed include a possible reshuffle of the Karnataka Cabinet, appointments to the Legislative Council and candidate selection for upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

Several senior MLAs and MLCs in Karnataka have reportedly been demanding ministerial positions, increasing pressure on the leadership for a Cabinet expansion or reshuffle.

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Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with Deputy CM D K Shivakumar during a breakfast meeting amid the ongoing leadership issue in the state, at the former's residence 'Kaveri', in Bengaluru. - | Photo: PTI
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No Immediate Leadership Change Likely

Despite intense political speculation over a possible leadership transition in Karnataka, party sources indicated that no change in the Chief Minister’s post was expected immediately.

However, internal discussions around power-sharing arrangements continue to remain politically sensitive within the state Congress unit.

Shivakumar, who has long been viewed as a contender for the Chief Minister’s position, also arrived at the Congress office in Delhi along with his brother D. K. Suresh for consultations with senior party leaders.

Reports suggest Siddaramaiah is in favour of a Cabinet reshuffle, while Shivakumar continues lobbying for a larger leadership role within the government.

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Top Congress Leadership to Attend Meeting

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and several senior party general secretaries are expected to participate in the discussions.

Congress general secretaries K. C. Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala welcomed Siddaramaiah at the party office ahead of the meeting.

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