RCB Vs GT Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win The High-Stakes Clash In Dharamsala?

As per Chat GPT, RCB have 55% chance of winning against GT in IPL 2026
GT beat RCB by 4 wickets in their league match in IPL 2026
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB) and Kagiso Rabada (GT) are leading the Purple Cap race with 24 wickets
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) is set to cross swords with Gujarat Titans (GT) in Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the picturesque HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala on Tuesday, May 26.
While RCB topped the league and GT finished second there wasn't much to separate the two as both finished with 18 points. GT outclassed RCB by 4 wickets when both teams met for last time in IPL 2026.
RCB and GT have looked the most balanced teams in the league stage. Though both teams are close in terms of result, their approaches have been a bit different.
While RCB have relied more on their flamboyant batting led by Virat Kohli, GT have had a certain batting style with their bowling taking the charge in winning them matches. Virat Kohli has been the mainstay of RCB's batting unit, blazing 557 runs in 14 matches at an average of 50.64 and a strike rate of 163.82.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been a revelation for RCB, leading the Purple Cap battle with 24 wickets, while Kagiso Rabada has also led GT's bowling attack with the same number of wickets as Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the league stage.
Mohammed Siraj has been the partner-in-crime with Rabada, scalping 17 wickets in the league stage to break the back of the opposition's batting unit.
In the batting department, the opening partnership of Gill and Sudharsan has been the backbone of Gujarat. Both batters are in the top two positions in the Orange Cap race and have been responsible for providing consistent starts to their team. While their middle-order has been brittle, it's their top-three that has taken the onus of putting on big scores on board for their bowling to take on from there.
RCB Vs GT, IPL 2026: Match Prediction
According to ChatGPT, it's a tough call, but RCB is leading slightly by 55%. Virat Kohli is one of the leading factors putting RCB ahead of GT. At the same time, it looks more balanced than GT. On the other hand, Gujarat's pace attack is lethal, while their opening duo of Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan is in lethal form.
RCB Vs GT, IPL 2026: Likely Playing XIs
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Venkatesh Iyer, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rasikh Salam Dar, Josh Hazlewood
Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Nishant Sindhu, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
Who will win Qualifier 1 between RCB and GT in IPL 2026?
As per Chat GPT, RCB have 55% chance of winning against GT in IPL 2026.
Who won the last match in IPL 2026 between RCB and GT?
GT beat RCB by 4 wickets in their last match of IPL 2026.